US New Game in Syria: Arming, Reorganizing Rebels

  Tuesday 2 January 2018
Israeli Knesset Approves Bill Paving Way for Jewish-Only Al-Quds Israeli regime’s legislation body Knesset in a late-night debate approved a bill that enacts stiff new obstacles to any potential land-for-peace deal involving al-Quds (Jerusalem), while also easing the way to rid the city of several overwhelmingly Palestinian neighborhoods.

1,000 Days of Saudi-Led War, Yemen Sliding into Deepening Catastrophe: UN As the brutal Saudi-aggression on Yemen passes the grim 1,000-day milestone, the UN is warning that the situation is worsening

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour The Emir of Qatar ended his African visit by granting nearly 100 hundred million dollars to fund various development projects.

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says Saudi-led war on the country is backed by the US and serving the interests of the Israeli regime.

Hamas Leader Says Israel Does Not Exist, Cannot Claim Capital Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah stressed that the so-called ‘state of Israel’ does not exist and cannot have a capital of its own

23 Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Market in Western Yemen

Saudi warplanes have killed 23 civilians on Monday airstrikes inn Yemen’s Hudaida province in western Yemen.

Turkey Warns over ’External Intervention’ in Iran Protests Turkey called for an end to violence and riot in neighboring Iran, emphasizing "external interventions" should be avoided.

South Korea Offers Direct Talks with North to Resolve Problems South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed on Tuesday high-level talks with North Korea to discuss a resolution to Korean Peninsula tensions.

Saudi Prince on Hunger Strike to Protest Crown Prince-Led Purge Saudi prince Talal bin Abdulaziz has launched a hunger strike on 10 November to protest detention of three of his own sons during a purge being carried out by his nephew Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

US Foolishly Gave Pakistan $33 B in Aid But Got Lies, Deceit: Trump US President Donald Trump fiercely slammed Pakistan, saying Washington has “foolishly” helped Islamabad more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years and has gotten nothing in return but “lies and deceit”.

‘External Factors’ Fueling Iran Protests: Russian Senator External Factors are involved in the recent protests against high prices in Iran, the head of the upper house of the Russian parliament’s international affairs committee said, noting that Washington will seize every opportunity to destabilize the Islamic Republic.

Israeli Ruling Party Votes for Annexing More Parts of West Bank Israeli Regime’s ruling party Likud adopted on Sunday a resolution that calls on legislators to annex illegal settlements built in the occupied West Bank and unlimited construction of settlements in the area.

2017: Over 200 Killed, 1,700 Injured Only in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province War and terror attacks in 2017 have left more than 1,900 casualties in Afghanistan’s southern province of Helmand, The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) reported on Sunday.

Abbas Warns Israeli Regime Rethink Its Apartheid System before Being Too Late President of Palestinian Authority warned Israeli regime to “rethink” its "aggressive policies" and “apartheid system” before it is too late.

Funeral Attack Kills 18 in Eastern Afghanistan At least 18 afghan people have been killed and 13 more wounded on Sunday after a bomb went off among mourners at a funeral in the eastern city of Jalalabad

Nuclear Bottom on MY Desk, US Mainland within Our Missiles’ Reach: N Korea Leader North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Monday the "nuclear launch button" is on his desk, warning that his country has missiles that are capable of hitting all of US mainland.

Country Belongs to People; Protest, Criticism Their Right: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani emphasized on people’s right to express their criticism of the government freely or stage protests according to the Constitution and citizenship rights, and in a way that would lead to the improvement of the country’s conditions.

Telegram Shuts down Saudi-Owned Channel over Violence-Inciting Messaging application Telegram has suspended channel of Saudi owned Amadnews website as it was used to fuel violence and unrest in Iran.

Bahrain Jails Two Pro-Democracy Activists, Revokes Their Citizenship The Bahraini regime has sentenced two pro-democracy activists to five years in prison and revoked their citizenship .

Ousted Egyptian President Handed 3 Y in Jail for ’Insulting Judiciary’ An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced former President Mohamed Morsi and 19 others to three years in jail in an “insulting judiciary” case.

Hamas Condemns Racist Comment by US Envoy to Tel Aviv Hamas says a comment by US envoy to the Israeli entity on Palestinian reactions to Trump’s al-Quds decision is a “reflection of his racism”.

Putin Assures Assad of Russia’s Assistance to Defend Syria’s Sovereignty Russia’s President assured his Syrian counterpart that Russia will continue assisting Syria in protection of the country’s sovereignty and territory integrity.

North Korea Vows More Missile Tests in 2018 North Korea has hailed it missile launches and an H-bomb in 2017 and warned of more tests in 2018 unless the US makes a U-turn.

Iran Slams Deceitful, Opportunist US President’s Support for Protests Iran has denounced United States deceitful and opportunist support for recent gatherings in protest against economic conditions in some Iranian cities.

One More Palestinian Killed at Hands of Israeli Forces One more Palestinians succumbed to death in besieged Gaza strip due to wounds he sustained when he was shot by Israeli forces during a recent protest rally.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Tuesday 2 January 2018
 
 
 
 
 
US New Game in Syria: Arming, Reorganizing Rebels

Alwaght- There is no doubt that the US has examined the field realities of Syria and concluded that Russia and Iran, the two backers of the Syrian government, have the upper hand, contrary to the Western-sponsored groups who give Washington every reason to think that they are drawing their last breath.

This week, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the country’s official news outlet, has reported that American helicopters evacuated ISIS terrorist group’s leaders from the eastern city of Deir ez-Zor. The news of this transfer meant that the US wants to help the terrorist group stay longer in the war-hit country in a bid to justify the uninvited American military presence in Syria. But this is happening on the sly. On the surface, Washington is seemingly considering ISIS over and thus is struggling to invest in other militant groups to cause the crisis drag on for a longer time.

The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has recently expressed Moscow’s concern about the provision of anti-aircraft systems to the anti-Damascus takfiri terrorists by their foreign backers. She said that a terrorist group’s unveiling of newly-procured anti-aircraft missiles in Syria was a source of worry to Moscow. The spokeswomen wondered how and why these modern weapons came to be in the hands of the al-Qaeda terrorist group in Syria. On December 26, the al-Nusra Front, al-Qaeda’s Syrian branch, circulated online a video showing the moment a fighter carrying a MANPAD (Man-Portable Air Defense) shot down an Aero L-39 jet of the Syrian air force. Reports, quoting eyewitnesses, maintained that the Syrian pilot managed to exit from the jet through the canopy but he landed in a terrorist-held area. He was captured and beheaded by Jaysh al-Izza, an armed group affiliated with the Free Syrian Army (FSA). Not long ago, the US had secretly sent three Turkey and Qatar-funded convoys of 1,500-missile shoulder-launched anti-aircraft systems to ISIS, al-Qaeda, and FSA on the Syrian battlegrounds. But what does that mean?

The American President Donald Trump has recently authorized supplying $393 million in weapons aid to the Syrian Kurdish militias. The weapons included 12,000 AK-47 assault rifles worth of over $6 million, as well as 6,000 machine guns worth of over $29 million. According to Trump’s authorization, the US will send heavy weapons and armored vehicles to the Kurdish fighters, including the People’s Protection Units (YPG), who is operating as the Syrian affiliate of the Kurdistan’s Workers’ Party (PKK). The Trump administration has reportedly allocated some half a billion dollars meant to be given to the Syrian opposition body in 2018.

At the present time that the US sees all of the conditions are against its favor, wants to reorganize the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a predominantly Kurdish militant coalition. The reorgnition of the SDF might come out with a new bloc comprised of the “qualified Syrian opposition” with a redrawn body and in which the Arabs will get a bigger share. Addressing Turkey's concerns and field conditions are the main drives behind the new alliance. The US pro-Kurdish operations run counter to the Turkish policies. Ankara leaders more than once harshly criticized the close US-Kurdish relations and Washington’s provision of arms to the Syrian Kurds. In fact, the Washington-Ankara conflict of views on the Syrian Kurds has driven a wedge between the two allies in Syria.

But this is just one face of the issue. The US now has lost the potentials to act as an effective party on the Syrian stage and counts on the SDF as the only party on the basis of which it can build trump cards for the future of Syria.

 US aids to the Kurds might serve a series of goals: In the first place, Washington wants to solidify its presence in Syria through an alliance with the Kurds, as it is losing all excuses for staying in Syria’s north with ISIS now fully defeated. Moreover, the fight against ISIS and obliteration of the world’s largest-ever terror organization has awarded Russia with a strategic position in the region, something taking away from the US every reason to move back and leave the Syrian case to its own, and on the opposite side see the Russian influence in Syria growing broader every day. The best way, the Washington strategy makers think, is to support the Kurds and thus sow the seeds of upcoming crises for the Syrian government. After all, as long as Syria is under the yoke of the ongoing crisis, the Americans can argue with others for their presence in the country.

Therefore, delivery of the anti-aircraft missiles to the terrorists and perpetuating the Kurdish operations with $393 million worth of various arms fuels the seven-year-old Syrian conflict. Empowering the opponents of President Bashar al-Assad and inflaming the fighting in the country make up anti-Damascus pressure tools in the hands of the US to be used in next stages, especially in the future political process.

Nevertheless, it is clear that the American partnership with the Kurds is tactical, not strategic, and is only aimed at serving bigger Washington agendas. Turkey, a NATO member with one of most powerful armies in the military bloc, holds strategic relations with the US. With the severe Turkish opposition to the separatist Kurds’ power gain in northern Syria, which borders the Turkish territories, bearing no hallmarks of abatement, the White House will eventually prefer preserving its strategic ties with Turkish to the alliance with the Kurdish units, a choice very apparently displaying the US opportunistic attitude to the Kurds.            

Tags :

Syria US SDF Kurds Terrorists MANPAD Syria Crisis

