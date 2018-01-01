Afghanistan in Focus of China, India Economic Strategies

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 1 January 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

1,000 Days of Saudi-Led War, Yemen Sliding into Deepening Catastrophe: UN

1,000 Days of Saudi-Led War, Yemen Sliding into Deepening Catastrophe: UN As the brutal Saudi-aggression on Yemen passes the grim 1,000-day milestone, the UN is warning that the situation is worsening

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour The Emir of Qatar ended his African visit by granting nearly 100 hundred million dollars to fund various development projects.

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says Saudi-led war on the country is backed by the US and serving the interests of the Israeli regime.

Hamas Leader Says Israel Does Not Exist, Cannot Claim Capital Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah stressed that the so-called ‘state of Israel’ does not exist and cannot have a capital of its own

France Boosts Military Presence in Africa to Fight Terrorists or Plunder Resources? France has announced that it will boost its military presence in former African colonies under with war on terror being the latest pretext for the expansion.

US Foolishly Gave Pakistan $33 B in Aid But Got Lies, Deceit: Trump

US Foolishly Gave Pakistan $33 B in Aid But Got Lies, Deceit: Trump

US President Donald Trump fiercely slammed Pakistan, saying Washington has “foolishly” helped Islamabad more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years and has gotten nothing in return but “lies and deceit”.

‘External Factors’ Fueling Iran Protests: Russian Senator External Factors are involved in the recent protests against high prices in Iran, the head of the upper house of the Russian parliament’s international affairs committee said, noting that Washington will seize every opportunity to destabilize the Islamic Republic.

Israeli Ruling Party Votes for Annexing More Parts of West Bank Israeli Regime’s ruling party Likud adopted on Sunday a resolution that calls on legislators to annex illegal settlements built in the occupied West Bank and unlimited construction of settlements in the area.

2017: Over 200 Killed, 1,700 Injured Only in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province War and terror attacks in 2017 have left more than 1,900 casualties in Afghanistan’s southern province of Helmand, The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) reported on Sunday.

Abbas Warns Israeli Regime Rethink Its Apartheid System before Being Too Late President of Palestinian Authority warned Israeli regime to “rethink” its "aggressive policies" and “apartheid system” before it is too late.

Funeral Attack Kills 18 in Eastern Afghanistan At least 18 afghan people have been killed and 13 more wounded on Sunday after a bomb went off among mourners at a funeral in the eastern city of Jalalabad

Nuclear Bottom on MY Desk, US Mainland within Our Missiles’ Reach: N Korea Leader North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Monday the "nuclear launch button" is on his desk, warning that his country has missiles that are capable of hitting all of US mainland.

Country Belongs to People; Protest, Criticism Their Right: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani emphasized on people’s right to express their criticism of the government freely or stage protests according to the Constitution and citizenship rights, and in a way that would lead to the improvement of the country’s conditions.

Telegram Shuts down Saudi-Owned Channel over Violence-Inciting Messaging application Telegram has suspended channel of Saudi owned Amadnews website as it was used to fuel violence and unrest in Iran.

Bahrain Jails Two Pro-Democracy Activists, Revokes Their Citizenship The Bahraini regime has sentenced two pro-democracy activists to five years in prison and revoked their citizenship .

Ousted Egyptian President Handed 3 Y in Jail for ’Insulting Judiciary’ An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced former President Mohamed Morsi and 19 others to three years in jail in an “insulting judiciary” case.

Hamas Condemns Racist Comment by US Envoy to Tel Aviv Hamas says a comment by US envoy to the Israeli entity on Palestinian reactions to Trump’s al-Quds decision is a “reflection of his racism”.

Putin Assures Assad of Russia’s Assistance to Defend Syria’s Sovereignty Russia’s President assured his Syrian counterpart that Russia will continue assisting Syria in protection of the country’s sovereignty and territory integrity.

North Korea Vows More Missile Tests in 2018 North Korea has hailed it missile launches and an H-bomb in 2017 and warned of more tests in 2018 unless the US makes a U-turn.

Iran Slams Deceitful, Opportunist US President’s Support for Protests Iran has denounced United States deceitful and opportunist support for recent gatherings in protest against economic conditions in some Iranian cities.

One More Palestinian Killed at Hands of Israeli Forces One more Palestinians succumbed to death in besieged Gaza strip due to wounds he sustained when he was shot by Israeli forces during a recent protest rally.

Two Mass Graves Found in Already ISIS-Held Raqqa Province, Syria Syrian army unearthed on Friday two mass graves in the west of Raqqa province containing scores of bodies of civilians and army forces killed by ISIS terrorist group.

Millions of Iranian Hold Pro-Islamic Republic Rallies across Country Iranians have held mass rally across the country to commemorate "Dey 9 epic", the anniversary of the 2009 mass rallies that were held in support of the Islamic Republic and put an end to post-election unrest back then.

Hamas Erects Billboard of Captured Israeli Trooper Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, erected a large billboard in Gaza City on Friday that appeared to show a captive Israeli regime’s trooper behind bars.

Jordanian King Thwarts Saudi-Backed Coup, Sacks Brothers from Army Jordanian King has sacked his brothers from the army after evidence showed they were planning a coup backed by Saudi and UAE regimes.

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Afghanistan in Focus of China, India Economic Strategies

Monday 1 January 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Afghanistan in Focus of China, India Economic Strategies

Alwaght- Amid rapid economic development in China which is relentlessly seeking an upper hand in the global markets, some rivals are trying to set up roadblocks ahead of Beijing in a bid to shatter the Asian economic power’s dominance dreams. It appears that two important projects can reshape the pattern of the future economic games in Asia region.

The first one is the China-Pakistan economic corridor, which marks a highly significant development when it comes to geopolitics. The economic integration between the two countries is part of the huge and ambitious trade initiative “One Belt, One Road”, or simply the project to revive the ancient Silk Road that links China to several regional states. The project has well drawn the attention of the Central Asian countries. And the second project is the North-South Transport Corridor which aims at linking the North European countries and Russia to the Indian Ocean, Persian Gulf, and South Asian states via Iran.

Beside these two seriously-perused projects that see a place for Afghanistan as a regional state, one side development is noteworthy: New American national security doctrine recently unveiled by the administration of the President Donald Trump. The new doctrine labels China, along with Russia, a “revisionist power”, considerably sidelines Pakistan as a US ally, and replaces it with India as an opponent of Islamabad.

The new national security vision lashes out at Islamabad’s approach to neighboring Afghanistan and asks New Delhi to garner more influence in Kabul to play a role in Afghanistan. On the other hand, the Indians have invested in Iran’s Chabahar Port, in the southeast of the country on the Gulf of Oman. Interestingly, the Americans have expressed their understanding of the India’s need for access to the Iranian port. Now a question presents itself here: Caught in the middle of a China-Pakistan vs. India competition, which side will the Afghanistan foreign policy lean to?

Certainly in the present world with its drifting events, a country such as Afghanistan cannot adopt a fixed regional approach. After all, Kabul is reliant on Washington aids and wants to give the Indians the possibility to play a bigger role as they stand as the US allies. This can prove profitable to the Afghans. But Kabul leaders are afraid of the stronger influence of New Delhi in their country. They know this will rile Islamabad, which struggles for an exclusive toehold in Afghanistan. Any Pakistan fuming might come costly to Afghanistan, having in mind that Islamabad holds a sway over the Afghan rebel groups. By allowing China some influence in Afghanistan, the Afghan leaders hope that they can get Beijing to press Islamabad to cease support to the anti-Kabul militias which have been heavily destabilizing the country.

The two projects not only do not run counter to each other but also if linked they will be complementary. They can help revive the modern Silk Road for the regional countries to broaden their trade interactions.

When the talk is about the Chabahar Port project and its benefits for Afghanistan, it needs to be taken into account that Afghanistan, a landlocked country, needs access to the regional waters to make it to the economic advancement. Chabahar Port can crucially help Afghanistan in this course. The Iranian port can help Afghanistan move out of full reliance on the Pakistani transit ports and transit routes. It, moreover, helps the Central Asian country get linked to the sea, and hence, to the global markets. On the other hand, when it comes to distance, Chabahar Port is closer to Afghanistan than Karachi Port.

The China-Pakistan economic corridor is not limited to these two countries. Rather, it covers a broad area including the Central Asia states. The clear point is that China is playing a very smart global game, as it holds long-term outlook. The Chinese are seeking to infiltrate economically in other regions and settle the crises using economic diplomacy in an organized move towards their interests. This Chinese policy is important if we know that Kabul’s foreign policy takes an economic approach and that it makes no difference which country invests in Afghanistan and comes with benefits to the country. However, the government policy shows that it seeks positive balance in the foreign policy. So, according to this policy path, it cannot afford to avoid considering either the Chinese of the Indian side.

China is seeking a modern Silk Road and puts premium on Afghanistan as one of the currencies to such a big ambition. The Chinese projects start from Central Asia and end in Europe. This is the secret behind Beijing’s efforts to de-escalate the tensions in and among the Central Asian states. On the other side, the Indian and Afghan work with Iran in Chabahar is majorly aimed at facilitating regional partnership. This partnership not only presents no divisive factor but also provides a link between regions such as Persian Gulf, Europe, West Asia, Caucasus, and Central Asia.

 

