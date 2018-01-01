Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 1 January 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

1,000 Days of Saudi-Led War, Yemen Sliding into Deepening Catastrophe: UN

1,000 Days of Saudi-Led War, Yemen Sliding into Deepening Catastrophe: UN As the brutal Saudi-aggression on Yemen passes the grim 1,000-day milestone, the UN is warning that the situation is worsening

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour The Emir of Qatar ended his African visit by granting nearly 100 hundred million dollars to fund various development projects.

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says Saudi-led war on the country is backed by the US and serving the interests of the Israeli regime.

Hamas Leader Says Israel Does Not Exist, Cannot Claim Capital Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah stressed that the so-called ‘state of Israel’ does not exist and cannot have a capital of its own

France Boosts Military Presence in Africa to Fight Terrorists or Plunder Resources? France has announced that it will boost its military presence in former African colonies under with war on terror being the latest pretext for the expansion.

News

‘External Factors’ Fueling Iran Protests: Russian Senator

‘External Factors’ Fueling Iran Protests: Russian Senator

External Factors are involved in the recent protests against high prices in Iran, the head of the upper house of the Russian parliament’s international affairs committee said, noting that Washington will seize every opportunity to destabilize the Islamic Republic.

Israeli Ruling Party Votes for Annexing More Parts of West Bank Israeli Regime’s ruling party Likud adopted on Sunday a resolution that calls on legislators to annex illegal settlements built in the occupied West Bank and unlimited construction of settlements in the area.

2017: Over 200 Killed, 1,700 Injured Only in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province War and terror attacks in 2017 have left more than 1,900 casualties in Afghanistan’s southern province of Helmand, The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) reported on Sunday.

Abbas Warns Israeli Regime Rethink Its Apartheid System before Being Too Late President of Palestinian Authority warned Israeli regime to “rethink” its "aggressive policies" and “apartheid system” before it is too late.

Funeral Attack Kills 18 in Eastern Afghanistan At least 18 afghan people have been killed and 13 more wounded on Sunday after a bomb went off among mourners at a funeral in the eastern city of Jalalabad

Nuclear Bottom on MY Desk, US Mainland within Our Missiles’ Reach: N Korea Leader North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Monday the "nuclear launch button" is on his desk, warning that his country has missiles that are capable of hitting all of US mainland.

Country Belongs to People; Protest, Criticism Their Right: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani emphasized on people’s right to express their criticism of the government freely or stage protests according to the Constitution and citizenship rights, and in a way that would lead to the improvement of the country’s conditions.

Telegram Shuts down Saudi-Owned Channel over Violence-Inciting Messaging application Telegram has suspended channel of Saudi owned Amadnews website as it was used to fuel violence and unrest in Iran.

Bahrain Jails Two Pro-Democracy Activists, Revokes Their Citizenship The Bahraini regime has sentenced two pro-democracy activists to five years in prison and revoked their citizenship .

Ousted Egyptian President Handed 3 Y in Jail for ’Insulting Judiciary’ An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced former President Mohamed Morsi and 19 others to three years in jail in an “insulting judiciary” case.

Hamas Condemns Racist Comment by US Envoy to Tel Aviv Hamas says a comment by US envoy to the Israeli entity on Palestinian reactions to Trump’s al-Quds decision is a “reflection of his racism”.

Putin Assures Assad of Russia’s Assistance to Defend Syria’s Sovereignty Russia’s President assured his Syrian counterpart that Russia will continue assisting Syria in protection of the country’s sovereignty and territory integrity.

North Korea Vows More Missile Tests in 2018 North Korea has hailed it missile launches and an H-bomb in 2017 and warned of more tests in 2018 unless the US makes a U-turn.

Iran Slams Deceitful, Opportunist US President’s Support for Protests Iran has denounced United States deceitful and opportunist support for recent gatherings in protest against economic conditions in some Iranian cities.

One More Palestinian Killed at Hands of Israeli Forces One more Palestinians succumbed to death in besieged Gaza strip due to wounds he sustained when he was shot by Israeli forces during a recent protest rally.

Two Mass Graves Found in Already ISIS-Held Raqqa Province, Syria Syrian army unearthed on Friday two mass graves in the west of Raqqa province containing scores of bodies of civilians and army forces killed by ISIS terrorist group.

Millions of Iranian Hold Pro-Islamic Republic Rallies across Country Iranians have held mass rally across the country to commemorate "Dey 9 epic", the anniversary of the 2009 mass rallies that were held in support of the Islamic Republic and put an end to post-election unrest back then.

Hamas Erects Billboard of Captured Israeli Trooper Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, erected a large billboard in Gaza City on Friday that appeared to show a captive Israeli regime’s trooper behind bars.

Jordanian King Thwarts Saudi-Backed Coup, Sacks Brothers from Army Jordanian King has sacked his brothers from the army after evidence showed they were planning a coup backed by Saudi and UAE regimes.

Pakistan Warns US against Unapproved Military Operations Pakistan’s military has warned the United States against the possibility of taking unapproved action against armed groups on its territory.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Nuclear Bottom on MY Desk, US Mainland within Our Missiles’ Reach: N Korea Leader

Abbas Warns Israeli Regime Rethink Its Apartheid System before Being Too Late

‘External Factors’ Fueling Iran Protests: Russian Senator

Funeral Attack Kills 18 in Eastern Afghanistan

Israeli Ruling Party Votes for Annexing More Parts of West Bank

Country Belongs to People; Protest, Criticism Their Right: Iran President

2017: Over 200 Killed, 1,700 Injured Only in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province

Evidence Shows US Training ISIS Terrorists in Its Syrian Bases: Russia

Pakistan Warns US against Unapproved Military Operations

Trump’s Al-Quds Move Aims at Destroying Palestinian Cause: Hamas Chief

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince of Hypocrisy

Members of US President’s Cabinet Plotting to Remove Him: Trump’s Adviser

Syria Slams Turkey’s Support for Terrorism, Expansionism

US among World’s Most Corrupt Regimes, Supports Terrorists: Iran’s Leader

North Korea Vows More Missile Tests in 2018

Real Reasons behind Turkey-Egypt Rapprochement

Saudi Bombardment of Yemen Kill, Injure 600 in 26 Days

Unstated Alliance: US Seeks Longer ISIS Life

Israeli Regime Forced Palestinian into Wrong Confession, Jailed Him 2 Years: Court

1,000 Days of Saudi-Led War, Yemen Sliding into Deepening Catastrophe: UN

71 Yemeni Civilians, Including Children, Killed in Latest Saudi Bombardments

Russian President Putin Says Saint Petersburg Blast Was Act of Terror

Iran, Turkey Defense Ministers Denounce Trump’s Al-Quds Move

Evidence of Western Support for Terrorists in Syria Unravels amid Whitewash Attempts

US Warplanes Attempted to Stop Victory over ISIS in Syria: Russian MOD

Iran Slams Trump’s Al-Quds Decision as Violation of Intl. Resolutions

Egyptian Presidential Candidate Leaves UAE after Arrest

Will Saudi, UAE Splinter Group Disintegrate Persian Gulf Cooperation Council?

Saudi Airstrikes Kill 136 Yemeni Civilians Since 6 Dec.: UN

Qatar Emir to Attend Persian Gulf Summit amid Rift with Saudi Arabia

Turkish President Slams Trump’s Al-Quds Move as ’Provocation’

Russian Warplanes Target ISIS Remnants in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Why IS Russia Supporting Syrian Kurds?

Saudi Warplanes Intimidate Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators in Yemen

57 Muslim Leaders Convene Summit To Respond Trump’s Al-Quds Move

US Vetoes UNSC Resolution that Rejected Trump’s Al-Quds Decision

Bahraini Officials in Israel amid Anger over Al-Quds Decision

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

‘External Factors’ Fueling Iran Protests: Russian Senator

Monday 1 January 2018
 
 
 
 
 
‘External Factors’ Fueling Iran Protests: Russian Senator

Konstantin Kosachev the head of the upper house of the Russian parliament’s international affairs committee

External Factors are involved in the recent protests against high prices in Iran, the head of the upper house of the Russian parliament’s international affairs committee said, noting that Washington will seize every opportunity to destabilize the Islamic Republic.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-  External Factors are involved in the recent protests against high prices in Iran, the head of the upper house of the Russian parliament’s international affairs committee said, noting that Washington will seize every opportunity to destabilize the Islamic Republic.

RIA Novosti news agency Konstantin Kosachev as saying “So, of course, the external factor in the Iranian protests is present, although not yet dominant. I believe the wave of protests will subside soon, no revolution will happen, but competition has taken place,” Tasnim news agency reported.

“New year’s wave of protests in Iran, of course, in the first place is a symptom of certain internal political processes in the country. Socio-economic factors also influence the events, but they aren’t the worst in the region and in comparison with previous years for Iran," the Russian senator added.

Kosachev further warned that the US and Israeli regime are stepping up their cooperation to destabilize the Islamic Republic, referring to a recent deal secretly signed between the two on cooperation on countering Iran.

On December 12, senior officials from the United States and Israel secretly met in Washington to hammer out a deal on confronting Iran on several fronts.

The closed-door meeting, led by US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat, took place at the White House, and the two sides agreed on forming joint teams to combat Iran in the Middle East.

Kosachev further urged Iranian officials to stay alert in the face of foreign powers’ attempts to weaken the country.

Some cities in Iran have been scenes of demonstrations in the past days after prices of several staples rose by up to 40 percent.

During the rallies, people called on the government to help control rising food prices and inflation, but some opportunists attempted to turn the situation ugly and materialize their vested interest at the cost of social security. According to reports, 12 people have been killed during unrests.

On Sunday, the US president one more time sided with the opportunists, tweeting, “Big protests in Iran. The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!” 

In response, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani lashed out at his US counterpart for commenting on the protests, saying the man who already called the Iranian people terrorists, as well as certain Arab regimes working against Iran, have no right to sympathize with the nation.

Rouhani began his second term in office in August, with the country’s economic issues high on his agenda.

His administration has managed to reduce the inflation rate, but it still faces many economic challenges.

Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has said economic issues were the country’s top priority, urging Iranian officials to make relentless efforts to solve problems facing the people, including unemployment among the youth.

“Economy must be the top priority of all members and sectors of the government,” the Leader said in a meeting with President Rouhani and the members of his administration in August.

In a speech on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei once again called on officials to pursue the Resistance Economy with determination in order to address “high prices, inflation and recession.”  

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Protests High Prices Russia

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinians Continue to Protest US Decision to Recognize Al-Quds as Israeli Regime Capital
Funeral for Family Members Killed in Saudi Airstrikes Held in Yemen
2017 Bitter Year for Rohingya Muslims Suffering at the Hands of Myanmarese Regime
Israeli Regime Clashes with Santa Costume-Clad Palestinians Protesting US-Al-Quds Move
Palestinians Continue to Protest US Decision to Recognize Al-Quds as Israeli Regime Capital

Palestinians Continue to Protest US Decision to Recognize Al-Quds as Israeli Regime Capital

Syrian Army Liberates More Areas from Tharir Al-Sham Terrorist Group in Northeastern Hama
Two Mass Graves Containing 115 Bodies Discovered in Already ISIS-Held Raqqa, Syyria
At Least 23 Killed or Wounded in Saudi-Led Airstrikes in Yemen
Al-Nusra Front Terrorists Shell Christian-Populated City of Mahardah, Syria