Israeli Ruling Party Votes for Annexing More Parts of West Bank

Alwaght- Israeli Regime's ruling party Likud adopted on Sunday a resolution that calls on legislators to annex illegal settlements built in the occupied West Bank and unlimited construction of settlements in the area.

"Fifty years after the liberation of Judea and Samaria, and with them Jerusalem (al-Quds), our eternal capital, the Likud Central Committee calls on Likud’s elected leaders to work to allow unhindered construction and to extend Israeli law and sovereignty in all the areas of liberated settlement in Judea and Samaria," resolution adopted by Netanyahu's party read, as cited by The Times of Israel.

Israeli regime occupied the West Bank, including al-Quds, in the Six-Day War of 1967. It later annexed al-Quds in a move never recognized by the international community.

“The time has come to express our Biblical right to the land,” Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan told a meeting of Likud’s Central Committee, according to the Jerusalem Post.

He added that Tel Aviv regime should not miss the opportunity of having in the White House US President Donald Trump, who Erdan said does not believe settlers are an obstacle to peace. He downplayed the role of the overwhelming majority of the rest of the international community.

“We are telling the world that it doesn’t matter what the nations of the world say,” Erdan told the crowd. “We must recognise this sovereignty."

Israeli settlements are deemed illegal under international law and widely seen as the main obstacle to peace.

More than 600,000 Zionist settlers live in the occupied West Bank and annexed al-Quds among 2.9 million Palestinians, with frequent outbreaks of violence.

Likud's central committee counts around 3,700 members, and according to Israeli media about 1,500 were present for Sunday's vote.