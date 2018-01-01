2017: Over 200 Killed, 1,700 Injured Only in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province

Alwaght- War and terror attacks in 2017 have left more than 1,900 casualties in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) reported on Sunday.

Afghan Tolo News cited AIHRC as saying that last year over 200 civilians killed and 1700 others were wounded in restive Helmand Province, with all victims being killed or wounded as a result of the war, including explosions and terror attacks.

“Helmand has had two bloody years. The number of civilian casualties, among them women and children, has been higher and we are very concerned about it,” said Afifa Maroof, AIHRC site office chief in Helmand.



Local resident blame both Taliban militants and government forces for skyrocketing number of casualties, calling on the warring factions to ensure the security and safety of civilians during the conflict

Tolo News cited a civil society activist in Helmand, Nazar Mohmammad Rodai, as saying, “Both sides have used civilian homes as shields. Civilian casualties have been on the rise because the warring sides do not respect the rules of war.”

But, local officials in the province have blamed the Taliban for most of the fatalities among the civilians.



“Our security forces have always tried to ensure the security of the civilian population. The majority of the casualties have been inflicted by the Taliban,” said Omar Zuwak, spokesman for the governor of Helmand.



Our forces are trying to always protect the lives of civilians and they have largely been killed due to attacks by the Taliban.



More than 16 years after the US-led invasion on Afghanistan, terrorist groups including Taliban and the ISIS control or contest about 40 percent of territories of the country and frequently attack civilians.