Abbas Warns Israeli Regime Rethink Its Apartheid System before Being Too Late

Alwaght- President of Palestinian Authority warned Israeli regime to “rethink” its "aggressive policies" and “apartheid system” before it is too late.

Mahmoud Abbas' stern warning came on Sunday at 53rd anniversary celebration of Fatah party's founding. Fatah, formerly the Palestinian National Liberation Movement, is a Palestinian nationalist political party and the largest faction of the confederated multi-party Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

“We will not accept the status quo. We will not accept the apartheid system. We will not accept occupation without cost, and you [Israel] must rethink your aggressive policies and actions against our people, our land and our holy places before it is too late,” Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

Abbas vowed to continue all possible political and diplomatic efforts to create an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital based on the 1967 borders. Al-Quds is “the eternal capital of the Palestinian people,” he said. “We are staying here and won’t leave until Palestine is liberated. East al-Quds is the capital of the Palestinian state.”

Trump’s controversial December 6 move sparked deadly protests in the occupied Palestinian territories. The demonstrations across West Bank, Gaza and al-Quds were met by a heavy Israeli crackdown. At least 14 Palestinians have been killed and around 3,000 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Abbas slammed Israeli regime's Forces and “settler terrorist groups” for their “crimes” against Palestinians.

The Palestinian president also promised to reconcile the two Palestinian factions – Fatah and Hamas – following an almost decade-long split between the two groups.

The reconciliation process has been critically undermined by Trump’s announcement. Hamas was expected to hand over control of Gaza to the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority government by December 10, but the deadline for the Egyptian-brokered deal has passed, and still maintain power in the Palestinian enclave.

Despite the delay in implementing the agreement, Abbas promised to “continue with all sincerity and perseverance to work to unify our land and our people and achieve national reconciliation... Our people are moving in the path of reconciliation confidently and urgently. We will embark on a strong national unity.”

The Fatah-Hamas pact would go a long way in strengthening the Palestinian cause on a global scale.

In another development, the Palestinian leadership Sunday temporarily recalled its envoy to the United States. Hussam Zomlot was recalled on Abbas’ orders “to discuss future steps” following the US recognition of al-Quds as Israeli regime’s capital. Earlier, the Palestinian president openly declared that Palestinians would no longer accept the US as a mediator in the West Asia peace process as a consequence of Trump’s decision.