Abbas Warns Israeli Regime Rethink Its Apartheid System before Being Too Late

  Monday 1 January 2018
1,000 Days of Saudi-Led War, Yemen Sliding into Deepening Catastrophe: UN

1,000 Days of Saudi-Led War, Yemen Sliding into Deepening Catastrophe: UN As the brutal Saudi-aggression on Yemen passes the grim 1,000-day milestone, the UN is warning that the situation is worsening

Qatar's Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour The Emir of Qatar ended his African visit by granting nearly 100 hundred million dollars to fund various development projects.

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement says Saudi-led war on the country is backed by the US and serving the interests of the Israeli regime.

Hamas Leader Says Israel Does Not Exist, Cannot Claim Capital Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah stressed that the so-called 'state of Israel' does not exist and cannot have a capital of its own

France Boosts Military Presence in Africa to Fight Terrorists or Plunder Resources? France has announced that it will boost its military presence in former African colonies under with war on terror being the latest pretext for the expansion.

President of Palestinian Authority warned Israeli regime to "rethink" its "aggressive policies" and "apartheid system" before it is too late.

Funeral Attack Kills 18 in Eastern Afghanistan At least 18 afghan people have been killed and 13 more wounded on Sunday after a bomb went off among mourners at a funeral in the eastern city of Jalalabad

Nuclear Bottom on MY Desk, US Mainland within Our Missiles' Reach: N Korea Leader North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Monday the "nuclear launch button" is on his desk, warning that his country has missiles that are capable of hitting all of US mainland.

Country Belongs to People; Protest, Criticism Their Right: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani emphasized on people's right to express their criticism of the government freely or stage protests according to the Constitution and citizenship rights, and in a way that would lead to the improvement of the country's conditions.

Telegram Shuts down Saudi-Owned Channel over Violence-Inciting Messaging application Telegram has suspended channel of Saudi owned Amadnews website as it was used to fuel violence and unrest in Iran.

Bahrain Jails Two Pro-Democracy Activists, Revokes Their Citizenship The Bahraini regime has sentenced two pro-democracy activists to five years in prison and revoked their citizenship .

Ousted Egyptian President Handed 3 Y in Jail for 'Insulting Judiciary' An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced former President Mohamed Morsi and 19 others to three years in jail in an "insulting judiciary" case.

Hamas Condemns Racist Comment by US Envoy to Tel Aviv Hamas says a comment by US envoy to the Israeli entity on Palestinian reactions to Trump's al-Quds decision is a "reflection of his racism".

Putin Assures Assad of Russia's Assistance to Defend Syria's Sovereignty Russia's President assured his Syrian counterpart that Russia will continue assisting Syria in protection of the country's sovereignty and territory integrity.

North Korea Vows More Missile Tests in 2018 North Korea has hailed it missile launches and an H-bomb in 2017 and warned of more tests in 2018 unless the US makes a U-turn.

Iran Slams Deceitful, Opportunist US President's Support for Protests Iran has denounced United States deceitful and opportunist support for recent gatherings in protest against economic conditions in some Iranian cities.

One More Palestinian Killed at Hands of Israeli Forces One more Palestinians succumbed to death in besieged Gaza strip due to wounds he sustained when he was shot by Israeli forces during a recent protest rally.

Two Mass Graves Found in Already ISIS-Held Raqqa Province, Syria Syrian army unearthed on Friday two mass graves in the west of Raqqa province containing scores of bodies of civilians and army forces killed by ISIS terrorist group.

Millions of Iranian Hold Pro-Islamic Republic Rallies across Country Iranians have held mass rally across the country to commemorate "Dey 9 epic", the anniversary of the 2009 mass rallies that were held in support of the Islamic Republic and put an end to post-election unrest back then.

Hamas Erects Billboard of Captured Israeli Trooper Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, erected a large billboard in Gaza City on Friday that appeared to show a captive Israeli regime's trooper behind bars.

Jordanian King Thwarts Saudi-Backed Coup, Sacks Brothers from Army Jordanian King has sacked his brothers from the army after evidence showed they were planning a coup backed by Saudi and UAE regimes.

Pakistan Warns US against Unapproved Military Operations Pakistan's military has warned the United States against the possibility of taking unapproved action against armed groups on its territory.

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Protesting Trump's Al-Quds Move Israeli regime troops attacked Palestinian continuing protests over US President's decision on al-Quds (Jerusalem) .

US Helicopters Evacuated ISIS Commanders from Syria's Deir ez-Zor US military helicopters evacuated ISIS Takfiri terrorist group commanders from several districts of the Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria on Wednesday

10 Dead in Terrorist Attack on Cairo Coptic Church Terrorists opened fire outside a Coptic church south of Egyptian capital killing at least nine people in the latest attack on the country's Christian minority.

President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas

President of Palestinian Authority warned Israeli regime to “rethink” its "aggressive policies" and “apartheid system” before it is too late.
Alwaght- President of Palestinian Authority warned Israeli regime to “rethink” its "aggressive policies" and “apartheid system” before it is too late.

Mahmoud Abbas' stern warning came on Sunday at 53rd anniversary celebration of Fatah party's founding. Fatah, formerly the Palestinian National Liberation Movement, is a Palestinian nationalist political party and the largest faction of the confederated multi-party Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

“We will not accept the status quo. We will not accept the apartheid system. We will not accept occupation without cost, and you [Israel] must rethink your aggressive policies and actions against our people, our land and our holy places before it is too late,” Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

Abbas vowed to continue all possible political and diplomatic efforts to create an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital based on the 1967 borders. Al-Quds is “the eternal capital of the Palestinian people,” he said. “We are staying here and won’t leave until Palestine is liberated. East al-Quds is the capital of the Palestinian state.”

Trump’s controversial December 6 move sparked deadly protests in the occupied Palestinian territories. The demonstrations across West Bank, Gaza and al-Quds were met by a heavy Israeli crackdown. At least 14 Palestinians have been killed and around 3,000 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Abbas slammed Israeli regime's Forces and “settler terrorist groups” for their “crimes” against Palestinians.

The Palestinian president also promised to reconcile the two Palestinian factions – Fatah and Hamas – following an almost decade-long split between the two groups.

The reconciliation process has been critically undermined by Trump’s announcement. Hamas was expected to hand over control of Gaza to the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority government by December 10, but the deadline for the Egyptian-brokered deal has passed, and still maintain power in the Palestinian enclave.

Despite the delay in implementing the agreement, Abbas promised to “continue with all sincerity and perseverance to work to unify our land and our people and achieve national reconciliation... Our people are moving in the path of reconciliation confidently and urgently. We will embark on a strong national unity.”

The Fatah-Hamas pact would go a long way in strengthening the Palestinian cause on a global scale.

In another development, the Palestinian leadership Sunday temporarily recalled its envoy to the United States. Hussam Zomlot was recalled on Abbas’ orders “to discuss future steps” following the US recognition of al-Quds as Israeli regime’s capital. Earlier, the Palestinian president openly declared that Palestinians would no longer accept the US as a mediator in the West Asia peace process as a consequence of Trump’s decision.

 

Palestine Mahmoud Abbas Israeli Regime Apartheid System Al-Quds Capital of Palestine

