Funeral Attack Kills 18 in Eastern Afghanistan

Alwaght- At least 18 afghan people have been killed and 13 more wounded on Sunday after a bomb went off among mourners at a funeral in the eastern city of Jalalabad, office of Nangerhar Province's governor said.

The blast took place about 2 pm local time when people were gathered for the funeral of a former governor of Haska Mina district at a local cemetery. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Authorities initially said the blast was caused by a suicide attacker but now believe it was triggered by explosives attached to a motorcycle.

“The explosion was caused by a motorcycle bomb our investigation has concluded,” Nangarhar governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP.

The bombing capped a bloody year in Afghanistan. More than 16 years after the US-led invasion on the country, the terrorist groups like the Taliban; the Haqqani Network, and the ISIS have large swathes of territories under their control and kill people every day and everywhere.