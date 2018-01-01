Nuclear Bottom on MY Desk, US Mainland within Our Missiles’ Reach: N Korea Leader

Alwaght- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Monday the "nuclear launch button" is on his desk, warning that his country has missiles that are capable of hitting all of US mainland.

"The entire mainland of the US is within the range of our nuclear weapons and the nuclear button is always on the desk of my office. This is reality, not a threat," Jong-un said during a televised New Year’s day speech.

However, he portrayed his country as "a responsible nuclear nation that loves peace," emphasizing that "These weapons will be used only if our security is threatened."

"This year we should focus on mass producing nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles for operational deployment," he added.

Kim also stressed that it is extremely important that military tensions on the Korean peninsula be lowered, while adding that the path to dialogue with South Korea was open.

He added that Pyongyang was mulling the sending of a delegation to the Winter Olympics Games which are set to be held at Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February.

"North Korea's participation in the Winter Games will be a good opportunity to show unity of the people and we wish the Games will be a success. Officials from the two Koreas may urgently meet to discuss the possibility," Kim added.

North Korea has been under a raft of harsh UN sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear tests as well as multiple rocket and missile launches. Pyongyang has firmly defended its military program as a deterrent against the hostile policies of the US and its regional allies, including South Korea and Japan.

On November 29, North Korea said it had successfully tested a new missile that put the US mainland within range of its nuclear weapons. It also declared itself a “nuclear state.”