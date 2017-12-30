Ousted Egyptian President Handed 3 Y in Jail for ’Insulting Judiciary’

Alwaght- An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced former President Mohamed Morsi and 19 others to three years in jail accusing them of “insulting judiciary”.

The Cairo Criminal Court also imposed a fine of 30,000 Egyptian pounds ($1,700) to five others for insulting judiciary and judges. Judiciary sources says the verdict can be challenged in a higher-level court.

In September, Egypt’s highest appellate court rejected an appeal by Morsi against his 25-year jail term for allegedly spying for Qatar.

Last year, Morsi was slapped with a 20-year jail term for murder. In May of this year, his name was placed on a list of terrorists for a three-year period.

Morsi is still being tried in several other cases, some related to espionage and conspiring with foreign groups. A death sentence on charges relating to a mass jailbreak was overturned in November 2016.

The Egypt’s first freely elected president was ousted in a military coup in 2013. Following Morsi’s overthrow, Egyptian authorities launched a severe crackdown on Muslim Brotherhood members and other activists, thousands of whom were jailed. The government has also banned all unauthorized demonstrations under a law adopted in late 2013.

Morsi came to power in 2013 following the 25 January revolution, but little more than a year later mass protests against him led to his removal by the armed forces on 3 July 2014.