Hamas Condemns Racist Comment by US Envoy to Tel Aviv

Alwaght- Hamas says a comment by US Ambassador to the Israeli entity on Palestinian reactions over the controversial American move to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as an Israeli capital is a “reflection of his racism”.

On Thursday, US Ambassador David Friedman in an interview with the Jerusalem Post described Palestinian reactions as “ugly, needlessly provocative, anti-Semitic”.

In a statement Saturday, Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said: “Friedman’s description to the Palestinian reactions … reflects this ambassador’s racism, his ignorance of history as well as his disregard for Palestinian rights and international law”.

Barhoum added: “With this policy, they [Americans] are partners of the occupation in all its crimes against our people and sanctities.”

Friedman’s statement would justify Palestinian moves to cut ties with the US administration and ending Oslo agreement, the statement added.

In September 1993, the Palestinian Liberation Organization and the Israel regime inked the Oslo Peace Agreement that resulted in the establishment of self-ruling for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The agreement stipulates Palestinians must refrain from armed resistance and have security cooperation with Israel.

On December 6, Trump announced his decision to recognize al-Quds as Israeli entity’s capital and relocate the US embassy in occupied lands from Tel Aviv to al-Quds.

Later, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favor of a resolution that calls on the US to withdraw its controversial recognition.

The Israeli regime, however, rejected the world body’s resolution while thanking Trump for his decision to move US embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds.

Al-Quds remains at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Palestinians hoping that the eastern part of the city would eventually serve as the capital of a future independent Palestinian state.