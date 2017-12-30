1,000 Days of Saudi-Led War, Yemen Sliding into Deepening Catastrophe: UN

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 31 December 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour The Emir of Qatar ended his African visit by granting nearly 100 hundred million dollars to fund various development projects.

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says Saudi-led war on the country is backed by the US and serving the interests of the Israeli regime.

Hamas Leader Says Israel Does Not Exist, Cannot Claim Capital Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah stressed that the so-called ‘state of Israel’ does not exist and cannot have a capital of its own

France Boosts Military Presence in Africa to Fight Terrorists or Plunder Resources? France has announced that it will boost its military presence in former African colonies under with war on terror being the latest pretext for the expansion.

57 Muslim Leaders Convene Summit To Respond Trump’s Al-Quds Move Representatives from 57 states convened an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul to discuss US president’s provocative decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli regime’s capital.

Bahrain Jails Two Pro-Democracy Activists, Revokes their Citizenship

Bahrain Jails Two Pro-Democracy Activists, Revokes their Citizenship

The Bahraini regime has sentenced two pro-democracy activists to five years in prison and revoked their citizenship .

Ex-Egyptian President Morsi Handed 3 Years in Jail for ’Insulting Judiciary’ An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced former President Mohamed Morsi and 19 others to three years in jail in an “insulting judiciary” case.

Hamas Condemns Racist Comment by US Envoy to Tel Aviv Hamas says a comment by US envoy to the Israeli entity on Palestinian reactions to Trump’s al-Quds decision is a “reflection of his racism”.

Putin Assures Assad of Russia’s Assistance to Defend Syria’s Sovereignty Russia’s President assured his Syrian counterpart that Russia will continue assisting Syria in protection of the country’s sovereignty and territory integrity.

North Korea Vows More Missile Tests in 2018 North Korea has hailed it missile launches and an H-bomb in 2017 and warned of more tests in 2018 unless the US makes a U-turn.

Iran Slams Deceitful, Opportunist US President’s Support for Protests Iran has denounced United States deceitful and opportunist support for recent gatherings in protest against economic conditions in some Iranian cities.

One More Palestinian Killed at Hands of Israeli Forces One more Palestinians succumbed to death in besieged Gaza strip due to wounds he sustained when he was shot by Israeli forces during a recent protest rally.

Two Mass Graves Found in Already ISIS-Held Raqqa Province, Syria Syrian army unearthed on Friday two mass graves in the west of Raqqa province containing scores of bodies of civilians and army forces killed by ISIS terrorist group.

Millions of Iranian Hold Pro-Islamic Republic Rallies across Country Iranians have held mass rally across the country to commemorate "Dey 9 epic", the anniversary of the 2009 mass rallies that were held in support of the Islamic Republic and put an end to post-election unrest back then.

Hamas Erects Billboard of Captured Israeli Trooper Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, erected a large billboard in Gaza City on Friday that appeared to show a captive Israeli regime’s trooper behind bars.

Jordanian King Thwarts Saudi-Backed Coup, Sacks Brothers from Army Jordanian King has sacked his brothers from the army after evidence showed they were planning a coup backed by Saudi and UAE regimes.

Pakistan Warns US against Unapproved Military Operations Pakistan’s military has warned the United States against the possibility of taking unapproved action against armed groups on its territory.

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Protesting Trump’s Al-Quds Move Israeli regime troops attacked Palestinian continuing protests over US President’s decision on al-Quds (Jerusalem) .

US Helicopters Evacuated ISIS Commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor US military helicopters evacuated ISIS Takfiri terrorist group commanders from several districts of the Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria on Wednesday

10 Dead in Terrorist Attack on Cairo Coptic Church Terrorists opened fire outside a Coptic church south of Egyptian capital killing at least nine people in the latest attack on the country’s Christian minority.

Russia, Turkey Finalize Deal on S-400 Air Defense System Russia and Turkey have finalized a $2.5-billion credit agreement on the purchase of S-400 air defense missile systems from Russia.

China Rejects US Allegation of Oil Transfer to N Korea China denied US accusation that Beijing helped allowed the transfer of oil to a North Korean.

Palestinian Scholars Urge Formation of Islamic Alliance to Defend Al-Quds Palestinian Islamic Scholars urge formation of an Islamic alliance to defend Occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) led by Muslim religious figures .

Russia’s Stern Warning to Japan Over Deployment of US Missile Systems The deployment of US missile defense systems in Japan will affect ties between Moscow and Tokyo, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned on Thursday.

Sudan Ready to Restore Ties with Turkey at Any Cost: Deputy PM Sudan has rejected criticism in Egyptian media over its improved ties with Turkey following a visit by President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
1,000 Days of Saudi-Led War, Yemen Sliding into Deepening Catastrophe: UN

Saturday 30 December 2017
 
 
 
 
 
1,000 Days of Saudi-Led War, Yemen Sliding into Deepening Catastrophe: UN
Alwaght-As the brutal Saudi-aggression on Yemen passes the grim 1,000-day milestone, the United Nations is warning that if humanitarian workers cannot gain greater access and the violence does not subside, the cost in lives will be incalculable. 

As violence has escalated in recent days, children and families are yet again being killed in attacks and bombardments,' the heads of key UN agencies said Friday in a joint statement, as they once again appealed to parties to the conflict to immediately allow full humanitarian access in Yemen and to stop the fighting.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley, and UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Anthony Lake, painted a dire picture of what 1,000 days of brutal Saudi-led aggression in Yemen has wrought saying the fighting has driven families from their homes, destroyed hospitals and damaged schools.

More than 1,000 days of children recruited to fight […] 1,000 days of disease and death [and] of unimaginable human suffering,” they said, adding that the conflict has created the worst humanitarian crisis in the world – a crisis which has engulfed the entire country.

11.3 Million Yemeni Children need assistance to live

Some 75 per cent of Yemen's population is in need of humanitarian assistance, including 11.3 million children who cannot survive without it. At least 60 per cent of Yemenis are now food insecure and 16 million people do not have access to safe water and proper sanitation. Less than half of Yemen's health facilities are fully functional and medical staff has gone months without being paid their salaries.

This horrific tally of the conflict's devastation reflects only what we know. In reality, the situation is likely to be worse. UN agencies do not have full humanitarian access to some of the hardest hit communities. In many, we cannot even assess their needs,” the UN leaders explained.

But this we do know: Yemen has passed the tipping point into a rapid decline from crisis to deepening catastrophe.”

While acknowledging some progress in recent days with the first commercial fuel imports allowed into Hudaydah port, following recent commercial food imports, the agency chiefs said it is critical that these supplies are maintained.

Three million people need fuel

Far too many hospitals are short of fuel for the generators that allow them to stay open. Water pumping stations serving over three million people are quickly running out of the fuel they need to operate, while the price of commercially trucked water has increased up to six-fold.

Safe water is now completely unaffordable for more than two thirds of Yemenis living in extreme poverty. All of this threatens to undermine efforts to contain the ongoing, deadly outbreaks of diphtheria, cholera and acute watery diarrhea,” they warned.

Worsening conditions

We remain committed to helping the people of Yemen. We have reached nearly six million people with clean water, distributed 3.7 million litres of fuel to public hospitals, treated more than 167,000 children for severe acute malnutrition,” they noted but warned: “Yet worsening conditions on the ground threaten to overwhelm our capacity to respond.”

Yemen's families should not have to withstand another day of war, let alone another 1,000,” the UN leaders concluded.

Nearly 14,000 Yemenis, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against Yemen in 2015.

 Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war. The Saudi-led war has also triggered a deadly cholera epidemic and famine across Yemen.

