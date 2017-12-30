Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 30 December 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour The Emir of Qatar ended his African visit by granting nearly 100 hundred million dollars to fund various development projects.

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says Saudi-led war on the country is backed by the US and serving the interests of the Israeli regime.

Hamas Leader Says Israel Does Not Exist, Cannot Claim Capital Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah stressed that the so-called ‘state of Israel’ does not exist and cannot have a capital of its own

France Boosts Military Presence in Africa to Fight Terrorists or Plunder Resources? France has announced that it will boost its military presence in former African colonies under with war on terror being the latest pretext for the expansion.

57 Muslim Leaders Convene Summit To Respond Trump’s Al-Quds Move Representatives from 57 states convened an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul to discuss US president’s provocative decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli regime’s capital.

Putin Assures Assad of Russia’s Assistance to Defend Syria’s Sovereignty

Russia’s President assured his Syrian counterpart that Russia will continue assisting Syria in protection of the country’s sovereignty and territory integrity.

North Korea Promises more Missile Tests in 2018 North Korea has hailed it missile launches and an H-bomb in 2017 and warned of more tests in 2018 unless the US makes a U-turn.

Iran Slams Deceitful, Opportunist US President’s Support for Protests Iran has denounced United States deceitful and opportunist support for recent gatherings in protest against economic conditions in some Iranian cities.

One More Palestinian Killed at Hands of Israeli Forces One more Palestinians succumbed to death in besieged Gaza strip due to wounds he sustained when he was shot by Israeli forces during a recent protest rally.

Two Mass Graves Found in Already ISIS-Held Raqqa Province, Syria Syrian army unearthed on Friday two mass graves in the west of Raqqa province containing scores of bodies of civilians and army forces killed by ISIS terrorist group.

Millions of Iranian Hold Pro-Islamic Republic Rallies across Country Iranians have held mass rally across the country to commemorate "Dey 9 epic", the anniversary of the 2009 mass rallies that were held in support of the Islamic Republic and put an end to post-election unrest back then.

Hamas Erects Billboard of Captured Israeli Trooper Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, erected a large billboard in Gaza City on Friday that appeared to show a captive Israeli regime’s trooper behind bars.

Jordanian King Thwarts Saudi-Backed Coup, Sacks Brothers from Army Jordanian King has sacked his brothers from the army after evidence showed they were planning a coup backed by Saudi and UAE regimes.

Pakistan Warns US against Unapproved Military Operations Pakistan’s military has warned the United States against the possibility of taking unapproved action against armed groups on its territory.

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Protesting Trump’s Al-Quds Move Israeli regime troops attacked Palestinian continuing protests over US President’s decision on al-Quds (Jerusalem) .

US Helicopters Evacuated ISIS Commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor US military helicopters evacuated ISIS Takfiri terrorist group commanders from several districts of the Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria on Wednesday

10 Dead in Terrorist Attack on Cairo Coptic Church Terrorists opened fire outside a Coptic church south of Egyptian capital killing at least nine people in the latest attack on the country’s Christian minority.

Russia, Turkey Finalize Deal on S-400 Air Defense System Russia and Turkey have finalized a $2.5-billion credit agreement on the purchase of S-400 air defense missile systems from Russia.

China Rejects US Allegation of Oil Transfer to N Korea China denied US accusation that Beijing helped allowed the transfer of oil to a North Korean.

Palestinian Scholars Urge Formation of Islamic Alliance to Defend Al-Quds Palestinian Islamic Scholars urge formation of an Islamic alliance to defend Occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) led by Muslim religious figures .

Russia’s Stern Warning to Japan Over Deployment of US Missile Systems The deployment of US missile defense systems in Japan will affect ties between Moscow and Tokyo, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned on Thursday.

Sudan Ready to Restore Ties with Turkey at Any Cost: Deputy PM Sudan has rejected criticism in Egyptian media over its improved ties with Turkey following a visit by President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan

Russian President Putin Says Saint Petersburg Blast Was Act of Terror Russian President Vladimir Putin said a bomb blast in a St Petersburg supermarket on Wednesday was an act of terrorism

Muslims in Philippines Face HR Abuses amid Military Crackdown: UN UN warns that an extension of a martial law imposed on Muslim areas in the southern Philippines may intensify the massive human rights abuses currently .

Saudi Airstrikes Killed 109 Yemeni Civilians in Past 10 Days Saudi-led coalitions’ airstrikes have claimed live of over 100 civilians in the course of past 10 days, a high-ranking United Nations official said on Thursday, describing the military aggression as “absurd and futile.”

Two Mass Graves Found in Already ISIS-Held Raqqa Province, Syria

Millions of Iranian Hold Pro-Islamic Republic Rallies across Country

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Saturday 30 December 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Putin Assures Assad of Russia’s Assistance to Defend Syria’s Sovereignty

Alwaght-Russia’s President Vladimir Putin assured his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad that Russia will continue assisting Syria in protection of the country’s sovereignty, unity and territory integrity.

"In his message of greetings to the President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar al-Assad, the President of Russia expressed hope that in 2018 the situation in Syria would continue changing for the better," the Kremlin said. "Mr Putin noted that defeating terrorists and rapidly bringing the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic back to normal would be in the best interests of the whole world and would improve security in the Middle East."

"In addition, Mr Putin confirmed Russia’s commitment to assisting the Syrian Arab Republic in upholding its state sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and promoting a political settlement and economic recovery," the Kremlin added.

The Russian military began the mission against militants of the ISIS and Al Nusra Front terrorist groups in Syria on September 30, 2015 following an official request by the Syrian government. Earlier this month, President Putin hailed the defeat of ISIS terrorists in Syria during a visit to the country and also announced plans to withdraw a "significant part" of Russia's troop presence in Syria.

"The fact that we defeated ISIS, one of the main terrorist groups, here in Syria is extremely important for Syria, Russia, and the entire world," Putin said on December 11, when addressing the Russian military at the Hmeymim base.
 

Vladimir Putin Bashar al Assad Syria Russia

