Putin Assures Assad of Russia’s Assistance to Defend Syria’s Sovereignty

Alwaght-Russia’s President Vladimir Putin assured his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad that Russia will continue assisting Syria in protection of the country’s sovereignty, unity and territory integrity.

"In his message of greetings to the President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar al-Assad, the President of Russia expressed hope that in 2018 the situation in Syria would continue changing for the better," the Kremlin said. "Mr Putin noted that defeating terrorists and rapidly bringing the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic back to normal would be in the best interests of the whole world and would improve security in the Middle East."

"In addition, Mr Putin confirmed Russia’s commitment to assisting the Syrian Arab Republic in upholding its state sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and promoting a political settlement and economic recovery," the Kremlin added.

The Russian military began the mission against militants of the ISIS and Al Nusra Front terrorist groups in Syria on September 30, 2015 following an official request by the Syrian government. Earlier this month, President Putin hailed the defeat of ISIS terrorists in Syria during a visit to the country and also announced plans to withdraw a "significant part" of Russia's troop presence in Syria.

"The fact that we defeated ISIS, one of the main terrorist groups, here in Syria is extremely important for Syria, Russia, and the entire world," Putin said on December 11, when addressing the Russian military at the Hmeymim base.

