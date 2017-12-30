Two Mass Graves Found in Already ISIS-Held Raqqa Province, Syria

Alwaght- Syrian army unearthed on Friday two mass graves in the west of Raqqa province containing scores of bodies of civilians and army forces killed by ISIS terrorist group.

State news agency Sana cited a military commander as saying that the bodies were discovered based on information provided by residents near " al-Wawi town, 25 KM to the south-eastern side of Dibsi Afnan area".

Recovery operations were expected to last several days “due to the huge area of the two mass graves”, Sana quoted a source from the Syrian civil defense as saying.

It was not immediately clear when they had been killed, other than while ISIS controlled the northerly province, Sana said.

Isis, which proclaimed a “caliphate” over swathes of Syria and Iraq in 2014, has now lost all the land it once controlled.

It has been held responsible for multiple atrocities during its reign of terror, including mass executions and decapitations.