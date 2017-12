Millions of Iranian Hold Pro-Islamic Republic Rallies across Country

Alwaght- Iranians have held mass rally across the country to commemorate "Dey 9 epic", the anniversary of the 2009 mass rallies that were held in support of the Islamic Republic and put an end to post-election unrest back then.

On Saturday, millions of people from all walks of life took part in demonstrations and ceremonies in several Iranian cities to mark the Dey 9 epic, which refers to the historic rallies held on the ninth day of the Persian calendar month of Dey, Press TV reported.

In the capital, Tehran, people gathered at the the Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds, while other cities were the scene of demonstrations to mark the occasion.

On December 30, 2009, millions of Iranians held nation-wide protests to condemn the foreign-orchestrated unrest, which had erupted following the presidential elections earlier that year.

People were especially angered by incidents that had taken place days earlier in Tehran, where a group of demonstrators offended the sanctities of the nation on the day of Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH), the third Shiite Imam.

The unrest was orchestrated by Mehdi Karroubi and Mir Hossein Musavi, two of the candidates who had lost the election, claiming that the results had been rigged. Both remain under house arrest on charges of provoking the public and harming the national security.