  Saturday 30 December 2017
Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour The Emir of Qatar ended his African visit by granting nearly 100 hundred million dollars to fund various development projects.

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says Saudi-led war on the country is backed by the US and serving the interests of the Israeli regime.

Hamas Leader Says Israel Does Not Exist, Cannot Claim Capital Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah stressed that the so-called ‘state of Israel’ does not exist and cannot have a capital of its own

France Boosts Military Presence in Africa to Fight Terrorists or Plunder Resources? France has announced that it will boost its military presence in former African colonies under with war on terror being the latest pretext for the expansion.

57 Muslim Leaders Convene Summit To Respond Trump’s Al-Quds Move Representatives from 57 states convened an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul to discuss US president’s provocative decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli regime’s capital.

Hamas Erects Billboard of Captured Israeli Trooper

Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, erected a large billboard in Gaza City on Friday that appeared to show a captive Israeli regime’s trooper behind bars.

Jordanian King Thwarts Saudi-Backed Coup, Sacks Brothers from Army Jordanian King has sacked his brothers from the army after evidence showed they were planning a coup backed by Saudi and UAE regimes.

Pakistan Warns US on Unapproved Military Operations Pakistan’s military has warned the United States against the possibility of taking unapproved action against armed groups on its territory.

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Protesting Trump’s Al-Quds Move Israeli regime troops attacked Palestinian continuing protests over US President’s decision on al-Quds (Jerusalem) .

US Helicopters Evacuated ISIS Commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor US military helicopters evacuated ISIS Takfiri terrorist group commanders from several districts of the Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria on Wednesday

10 Dead in Terrorist Attack on Cairo Coptic Church Terrorists opened fire outside a Coptic church south of Egyptian capital killing at least nine people in the latest attack on the country’s Christian minority.

Russia, Turkey Finalize Deal on S-400 Air Defense System Russia and Turkey have finalized a $2.5-billion credit agreement on the purchase of S-400 air defense missile systems from Russia.

China Rejects US Allegation of Oil Transfer to N Korea China denied US accusation that Beijing helped allowed the transfer of oil to a North Korean.

Palestinian Scholars Urge Formation of Islamic Alliance to Defend Al-Quds Palestinian Islamic Scholars urge formation of an Islamic alliance to defend Occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) led by Muslim religious figures .

Russia’s Stern Warning to Japan Over Deployment of US Missile Systems The deployment of US missile defense systems in Japan will affect ties between Moscow and Tokyo, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned on Thursday.

Sudan Ready to Restore Ties with Turkey at Any Cost: Deputy PM Sudan has rejected criticism in Egyptian media over its improved ties with Turkey following a visit by President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan

Russian President Putin Says Saint Petersburg Blast Was Act of Terror Russian President Vladimir Putin said a bomb blast in a St Petersburg supermarket on Wednesday was an act of terrorism

Muslims in Philippines Face HR Abuses amid Military Crackdown: UN UN warns that an extension of a martial law imposed on Muslim areas in the southern Philippines may intensify the massive human rights abuses currently .

Saudi Airstrikes Killed 109 Yemeni Civilians in Past 10 Days Saudi-led coalitions’ airstrikes have claimed live of over 100 civilians in the course of past 10 days, a high-ranking United Nations official said on Thursday, describing the military aggression as “absurd and futile.”

40 Killed, 30 Injured in ISIS Terror Attack on Shiite Cultural Center in Kabul At least 40 people were killed and 30 more injured on Thursday after a suicide bomb attack hit a Shiite cultural organization in Afghan Capital, Kabul

Over 300 British ISIS Terrorists Hiding in Turkey: Report Over 300 ISIS terrorist group fighters who hold British citizenship are hiding in Turkey heightening fears of attacks on European soil.

Syria Slams Turkey’s Support for Terrorism, Expansionism Syria on Wednesday held President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan of the Turkish regime responsible for shedding the Syrian blood.

Saudi Bombardment of Yemen Kill, Injure 600 in 26 Days Over 600 Yemenis have been killed or injured in the month of December amid incessant Saudi airstrikes on the war-battered Arab state.

US Facing Imminent Soviet-Style Collapse: Ron Paul A veteran United States political system is on the verge of disintegration similar to the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1989, a senior politician has warned.

US among World’s Most Corrupt Regimes, Supports Terrorists: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has slammed the US as one of the world’s “most corrupt” regimes, that supports Takfiri terrorists and dictators.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Hamas Erects Billboard of Captured Israeli Trooper

Friday 29 December 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght-Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, erected a large billboard in Gaza City on Friday that appeared to show a captive Israeli regime’s trooper behind bars.

The soldier, Oron Shaul, was lost in action during Israel’s military onslaught on Gaza in mid-2014.

The image is accompanied by a caption, which reads in both Arabic and Hebrew: “As long as our heroes do not see freedom, nor will this captive see freedom.”

During the 2014 conflict, the The Ezzeddin al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, reported it had captured Shaul during an ill-fated Israeli land incursion into Gaza City’s eastern Shajaiyya district.  

Israeli officials at the time had said Shaul had been killed in the fighting and that Hamas was holding his dead body.

Late last year, the Gaza-based SAFA news agency -- known to be close to Hamas -- again suggested that Shaul was alive and was being held somewhere in Gaza.

As a matter of policy, Hamas generally refrains from providing any information on Israeli troops captured by its armed wing.

In 2006, the Qassam Brigades captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. Five years later, in a landmark prisoner-swap deal brokered by Egypt, Hamas exchanged Shalit for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners held by the Israeli regime.

Israel's 2014 onslaught against the Hamas-run Gaza Strip left some 2,150 Palestinians dead -- mostly civilians -- and thousands more injured. According to Israeli regime figures, at least 70 Israelis -- 65 soldiers and five civilians -- were killed in the conflict.

Oron Shaul Israeli Regime Hamas Ezzedine al Qassam Palestine

