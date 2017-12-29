Jordanian King Thwarts Saudi-Backed Coup, Sacks Brothers from Army

Alwaght- King Abdullah of Jordan has dismissed two of his brothers from the army after evidence reportedly showed they were planning a coup against the king with backing from Saudi and UAE regimes.

The king sacked three members of the royal family including two of his brothers from the army in a major shake-up in the powerful establishment with sources saying the dismissed individuals were planning a coup and had contacted de facto Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

King Abdullah has decided to retire his brothers, prince Faisal and Alifrom the army, citing a 'restructuring' plan, Petra news agency reports.

His cousin prince Talal has also been dismissed after a long service as a commander in the special service. The three are now reportedly under house arrest.

The development comes as Abdullah prepares his eldest son, Crown prince Hussein to take on a more prominent role following his recent graduation from the top British military academy, Sandhurst.

Over the recent past, Jordan has been moving away from Saudi Arabia and getting closer to Turkey in ongoing regional political realignments much to the chagrin of bin Salman.

Al- Aqsa Mosque located in al-Quds (Jerusalem), the third holiest place in Islam, is under the authority of the King of Jordan through past agreements. The Jordanian monarch is reportedly under intense Saudi-US pressure to accept President Donald Trump's declaration on al-Quds as the capital of the Israeli regime.

Jordan has so far sided with majority of Muslim states in rejecting Trump’s al-Quds declaration and this explains why the Jordanian king was present at the OIC summit in Istanbul, Turkey despite being under huge pressure to boycott it. The Summit was boycotted by Saudi Arabia, the host of the OIC headquarters, which only sent a junior foreign ministry official.