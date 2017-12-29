Pakistan Warns US against Unapproved Military Operations

Alwaght- Pakistan's military has warned the US against taking unapproved action against armed groups on its territory.

In what is seen as the strongest response yet to unilateral US military action on its territory, Pakistan military spokesman Major-General Asif Ghafoor rejected the notion that Pakistan is not doing enough to fight armed groups.

"We have sacrificed a lot. We have paid a huge price both in blood and treasure," Ghafoor said. "We have done enough and we cannot do any more for anyone."

He said Pakistan would continue to fight armed groups in the region in Pakistan's self-interest, rather than at the behest of other countries.

"Had we not supported [the US], al-Qaeda would not have been defeated," he said. Ghafoor said that fencing at the Afghan border was going at a pace of one and a half kilometre every day and by 2018 we will complete this task. He referred to army chief’s visit to Iran and said that Tehran had also started fencing on its side after the visit.

Talking about Indian claims of unilateral action against Pakistan, he said that our armed forces are fully prepared to meet any eventuality. The armed forces just want support and solidarity of the nation to thwart any designs against the country.

“India wants to divert attention from atrocities in the occupied Kashmir thus they continue malpractices but Pakistan will continue fighting for the right of the Kashmiri people,” he said.

Since 2007, Pakistan has been battling armed Takfiri terrorist groups, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), al-Qaeda and their allies, who have been seeking to impose Saudi-backed Wahhabi ideology on the country. The military has launched multiple military operations to regain territory where the groups' fighters once held sway.

Earlier this month Pakistan ordered its air force to shoot down any drones violating the country’s airspace, including those of the US military, which are deemed responsible for a high number of civilian deaths in the Asian state.

Islamabad has condemned US drone raids on Pakistani soil, describing them as a violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Washington’s drone operations are also highly unpopular among Pakistani people, who have held numerous protest rallies over the past years against the civilian deaths caused by such aerial assaults.