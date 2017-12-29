Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Protesting Trump’s Al-Quds Move

Alwaght- Israeli regime troops attacked on Friday Palestinians as they were continuing protests against US President’s decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the regime’s “capital” in defiance of international community.

According to local media sources, hundreds of Palestinians staged rallies in several West Bank cities, including Ariha (Jericho), Bethlehem and al-Khalil (Hebron) after Friday noon prayers.

Clashes were reported between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces at the northern entrance to the eastern city of Ariha.

Similar skirmishes broke out between anti-Trump protesters and Israeli forces in Beit Ummar town, northwest of al-Khalil, during which a Palestinian youth sustained serious injuries.’

The Palestinians threw stones at Israeli soldiers, who fired live bullets, rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas canisters in return.

The protests came after the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in al-Khalil called on the Palestinian masses to participate in the Friday protests of anger against the Israeli occupation and the US recognition of al-Quds as Israel’s capital.

On December 6, Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s capital and relocate the US embassy in occupied lands from Tel Aviv to al-Quds.

Later, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favor of a resolution that condemned the US decision.