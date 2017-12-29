US Helicopters Evacuated ISIS Commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Alwaght- US military helicopters evacuated ISIS Takfiri terrorist group commanders from several districts of the Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria on Wednesday.

According to Syrian media sources, US helicopters evacuated the ISIS commanders from the Deir ez-Zor province to Al-Hasakah province in northeastern Syria. Sources say this is the second time the US evacuates ISIS terrorists.

Earlier in the week, the Syrian government sent a message to the United Nations, accusing the US-led coalition of making deals with the ISIS terrorists and coordinating its actions with the terror group.

On November 14, BBC reported that the US-led coalition and its Syria allies had stroke a deal allowing around 250 ISIS terrorists and about 3,500 members of their families leave the city of Raqqa in October.

Earlier this month, Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, said that American warplanes in Syria had tried in late November to disrupt a Russian air operation against the positions of ISIS in eastern Syria. Konashenkov has on several occasion accused the United States of supporting and strengthening terrorists in Syria thus complicating their total defeat.

Sources in Syria say the US, which has long been accused of covertly backing ISIS terrorists for its nefarious objectives, has evacuated many top ISIS fighters and relocated them to the war theatre in Afghanistan. In May, local Syrian sources revealed that, US military helicopters evacuated a number of ISIS terrorist group commanders out of their stronghold in Syria's Raqqa taking them to an undisclosed destination.

Witnesses reported seeing US helicopters evacuate a number of ISIS Takfiri terrorist group commanders out of Raqqa and that most of them were Western nationals.