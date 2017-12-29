Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 29 December 2017
10 Dead in Terrorist Attack on Cairo Coptic Church

Terrorists opened fire outside a Coptic church south of Egyptian capital killing at least nine people in the latest attack on the country’s Christian minority.

Russia, Turkey Finalize Deal on S-400 Air Defense System Russia and Turkey have finalized a $2.5-billion credit agreement on the purchase of S-400 air defense missile systems from Russia.

China Rejects US Allegation of Oil Transfer to N Korea China denied US accusation that Beijing helped allowed the transfer of oil to a North Korean.

Palestinian Scholars Urge Formation of Islamic Alliance to Defend Al-Quds Palestinian Islamic Scholars urge formation of an Islamic alliance to defend Occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) led by Muslim religious figures .

Russia’s Stern Warning to Japan Over Deployment of US Missile Systems The deployment of US missile defense systems in Japan will affect ties between Moscow and Tokyo, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned on Thursday.

Sudan Ready to Restore Ties with Turkey at Any Cost: Deputy PM Sudan has rejected criticism in Egyptian media over its improved ties with Turkey following a visit by President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan

Russian President Putin Says Saint Petersburg Blast Was Act of Terror Russian President Vladimir Putin said a bomb blast in a St Petersburg supermarket on Wednesday was an act of terrorism

Muslims in Philippines Face HR Abuses amid Military Crackdown: UN UN warns that an extension of a martial law imposed on Muslim areas in the southern Philippines may intensify the massive human rights abuses currently .

Saudi Airstrikes Killed 109 Yemeni Civilians in Past 10 Days Saudi-led coalitions’ airstrikes have claimed live of over 100 civilians in the course of past 10 days, a high-ranking United Nations official said on Thursday, describing the military aggression as “absurd and futile.”

40 Killed, 30 Injured in ISIS Terror Attack on Shiite Cultural Center in Kabul At least 40 people were killed and 30 more injured on Thursday after a suicide bomb attack hit a Shiite cultural organization in Afghan Capital, Kabul

Over 300 British ISIS Terrorists Hiding in Turkey: Report Over 300 ISIS terrorist group fighters who hold British citizenship are hiding in Turkey heightening fears of attacks on European soil.

Syria Slams Turkey’s Support for Terrorism, Expansionism Syria on Wednesday held President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan of the Turkish regime responsible for shedding the Syrian blood.

Saudi Bombardment of Yemen Kill, Injure 600 in 26 Days Over 600 Yemenis have been killed or injured in the month of December amid incessant Saudi airstrikes on the war-battered Arab state.

US Facing Imminent Soviet-Style Collapse: Ron Paul A veteran United States political system is on the verge of disintegration similar to the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1989, a senior politician has warned.

US among World’s Most Corrupt Regimes, Supports Terrorists: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has slammed the US as one of the world’s “most corrupt” regimes, that supports Takfiri terrorists and dictators.

Turkey to Build Naval Dock in Sudan after Erdogan’s Visit Turkey plans to construct a naval dock to maintain civilian and military vessels in Sudan’s Red Sea coast after Turkish President visited the country.

Wahhabi Women Spreading Hate Online, German Intelligence Warns Germany’s intelligence services have identified a Wahhabi terrorist network made up of 40 women spreading hate and extremist ideology online.

Turkey Deploys More Troops to Doha amid Qatar-Saudi Row Turkey has deployed more troops its military base in Qatar amid the diplomatic row between Doha and Saudi-led bloc.

Hezbollah, Hamas, PMF Form Coordination Rome against US Al-Quds Move Palestinian, Lebanese, and Iraqi resistance movements, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), plan to set up a coordination room to counter US provocative decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli regime’s capital.

Israeli Regime Forced Palestinian into Wrong Confession, Jailed Him 2 Years: Court Israeli regime’s security agency Shin Bet forces Palestinians to confess crimes they have not committed, a panel of Israeli judges declared on Monday.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Friday 29 December 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Egyptian Coptic church which was hit by a bomb attack in December 2016 that killed 29 people

Terrorists opened fire outside a Coptic church south of Egyptian capital killing at least nine people in the latest attack on the country’s Christian minority.
Alwaght- At least two terrorists on a motorcycle opened fire outside a Coptic church south of Egyptian capital, Cairo on Friday, killing at least nine people in the latest attack on the country’s Christian minority.

The attack happened at the Marmina church in the Helwan City district on the capital’s southern outskirts. The dead include members of the congregation and a police officer killed in a shootout at the security post guarding the building. Several others were wounded.

The Coptic Orthodox church released a statement confirming the attack. “A terrorist attack has targeted the Church of the Martyr Marmina as unknown assailants fired gunshots, killing a person from the security force guarding the church as well as five of the people of the church, in addition to other injured individuals,” it said.

Since the beginning of December, dozens of security forces have been deployed outside the country’s churches, in anticipation of terrorist attacks. Egypt’s Coptic Christians make up about 10% of the country’s 93 million people, and are the largest religious minority in the region.

ISIS Takfiri terrorist group affiliate in Egypt has killed dozens of Christians in church bombings and shootings over the past year, and has threatened further attacks.

It claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing of a Cairo church in December 2016 and attacks on two churches north of the capital in April. A month later, ISIS gunmen shot dead about 30 Christians south of Cairo as they travelled to a monastery.

The Wahhabi Takfiri terrorists are also believed to have carried out a massacre of Muslim worshippers in Sinai last month, killing more than 300 in an attack on a mosque associated with the Sufi strand of Islam, which ISIS views as heretical.

Wahhabism, sometimes referred to Salafism, is also the official ideology of Saudi Arabia and inspires all Takfiri terrorist groups in the world, including al-Qaeda, ISIS, al-Nusra Front, Boko Haram, and al-Shabaab.

