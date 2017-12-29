Uzbekistan, New Setting for Washington-Moscow Influence Race in Central Asia

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 29 December 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour The Emir of Qatar ended his African visit by granting nearly 100 hundred million dollars to fund various development projects.

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says Saudi-led war on the country is backed by the US and serving the interests of the Israeli regime.

Hamas Leader Says Israel Does Not Exist, Cannot Claim Capital Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah stressed that the so-called ‘state of Israel’ does not exist and cannot have a capital of its own

France Boosts Military Presence in Africa to Fight Terrorists or Plunder Resources? France has announced that it will boost its military presence in former African colonies under with war on terror being the latest pretext for the expansion.

57 Muslim Leaders Convene Summit To Respond Trump’s Al-Quds Move Representatives from 57 states convened an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul to discuss US president’s provocative decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli regime’s capital.

News

Pakistan Warns US on Unapproved Military Operations

Pakistan Warns US on Unapproved Military Operations

Pakistan’s military has warned the United States against the possibility of taking unapproved action against armed groups on its territory.

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Protesting Trump’s Al-Quds Move Israeli regime troops attacked Palestinian continuing protests over US President’s decision on al-Quds (Jerusalem) .

US Helicopters Evacuated ISIS Commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor US military helicopters evacuated ISIS Takfiri terrorist group commanders from several districts of the Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria on Wednesday

10 Dead in Terrorist Attack on Cairo Coptic Church Terrorists opened fire outside a Coptic church south of Egyptian capital killing at least nine people in the latest attack on the country’s Christian minority.

Russia, Turkey Finalize Deal on S-400 Air Defense System Russia and Turkey have finalized a $2.5-billion credit agreement on the purchase of S-400 air defense missile systems from Russia.

China Rejects US Allegation of Oil Transfer to N Korea China denied US accusation that Beijing helped allowed the transfer of oil to a North Korean.

Palestinian Scholars Urge Formation of Islamic Alliance to Defend Al-Quds Palestinian Islamic Scholars urge formation of an Islamic alliance to defend Occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) led by Muslim religious figures .

Russia’s Stern Warning to Japan Over Deployment of US Missile Systems The deployment of US missile defense systems in Japan will affect ties between Moscow and Tokyo, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned on Thursday.

Sudan Ready to Restore Ties with Turkey at Any Cost: Deputy PM Sudan has rejected criticism in Egyptian media over its improved ties with Turkey following a visit by President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan

Russian President Putin Says Saint Petersburg Blast Was Act of Terror Russian President Vladimir Putin said a bomb blast in a St Petersburg supermarket on Wednesday was an act of terrorism

Muslims in Philippines Face HR Abuses amid Military Crackdown: UN UN warns that an extension of a martial law imposed on Muslim areas in the southern Philippines may intensify the massive human rights abuses currently .

Saudi Airstrikes Killed 109 Yemeni Civilians in Past 10 Days Saudi-led coalitions’ airstrikes have claimed live of over 100 civilians in the course of past 10 days, a high-ranking United Nations official said on Thursday, describing the military aggression as “absurd and futile.”

40 Killed, 30 Injured in ISIS Terror Attack on Shiite Cultural Center in Kabul At least 40 people were killed and 30 more injured on Thursday after a suicide bomb attack hit a Shiite cultural organization in Afghan Capital, Kabul

Over 300 British ISIS Terrorists Hiding in Turkey: Report Over 300 ISIS terrorist group fighters who hold British citizenship are hiding in Turkey heightening fears of attacks on European soil.

Syria Slams Turkey’s Support for Terrorism, Expansionism Syria on Wednesday held President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan of the Turkish regime responsible for shedding the Syrian blood.

Saudi Bombardment of Yemen Kill, Injure 600 in 26 Days Over 600 Yemenis have been killed or injured in the month of December amid incessant Saudi airstrikes on the war-battered Arab state.

US Facing Imminent Soviet-Style Collapse: Ron Paul A veteran United States political system is on the verge of disintegration similar to the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1989, a senior politician has warned.

US among World’s Most Corrupt Regimes, Supports Terrorists: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has slammed the US as one of the world’s “most corrupt” regimes, that supports Takfiri terrorists and dictators.

Turkey to Build Naval Dock in Sudan after Erdogan’s Visit Turkey plans to construct a naval dock to maintain civilian and military vessels in Sudan’s Red Sea coast after Turkish President visited the country.

Wahhabi Women Spreading Hate Online, German Intelligence Warns Germany’s intelligence services have identified a Wahhabi terrorist network made up of 40 women spreading hate and extremist ideology online.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Helicopters Evacuated ISIS Commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Uzbekistan, New Setting for Washington-Moscow Influence Race in Central Asia

Russia, Turkey Finalize Deal on S-400 Air Defense System

China Rejects US Allegation of Oil Transfer to N Korea

10 Dead in Terrorist Attack on Cairo Coptic Church

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Protesting Trump’s Al-Quds Move

Over 300 British ISIS Terrorists Hiding in Turkey: Report

Israeli MP Harasses Palestinian Women, Shouts Her Son IS Insect, Dog

Saudi-Led Forces Lost 100s Aircrafts, Armored Vehicles in Yemen Aggression

71 Yemeni Civilians, Including Children, Killed in Latest Saudi Bombardments

Evidence Shows US Training ISIS Terrorists in Its Syrian Bases: Russia

Israeli Regime Releases Three Turkish Tourists Arrested in Al-Quds

US Mulls Recognizing Israel as Jewish State, Abolishing Palestinians’ Right to Return: Hamas

Saudi Warplanes Kill Five Yemeni Children Attending Pro-Palestine Vigil

China World’s Largest Amphibious Aircraft in Maiden Flight

Is New Intifada Forming in Palestine?

Iran’s Parliament Passes Bill Recognizing Al-Quds as Palestinian Capital

US Crosses Line by Providing Arms to Ukraine: Russia

Saudi Arabia Humiliated Lebanese PM, Forced Him to Resign: Report

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour

ISIS’ Afghanistan Branch Has over 10,000 Fighters: Russia

Chinese Special Forces Heading to Syria for Anti-Terrorist Operations

Iran’s President Phones Hamas Chief, Urges Unity, Resistance to Confront Israeli Regime

Trump’s Al-Quds Decision Aims at Destroying Al-Aqsa Mosque: Iranian Commander

Arab, Muslim Countries Face Decisive Test over al-Quds: Top Iranian Cmdr.

Evidence of Western Support for Terrorists in Syria Unravels amid Whitewash Attempts

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Retaliatory Missile Attack on UAE Reactor

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Facing Slow Death as Regime Blocks Medical Care

Palestinians Burn Pictures of Saudi King, Crown Price over Al-Quds Move

Ansarullah Says It Foiled Major Threat to Yemen’s Security

Europe’s Muslim Population Projected to Reach 76 Million by 2050: Report

Iran, Turkey Defense Ministers Denounce Trump’s Al-Quds Move

Iran Rejects Unfounded, Provocative US Claims on Yemen Missile

Iran Slams Trump’s Al-Quds Decision as Violation of Intl. Resolutions

57 Muslim Leaders Convene Summit To Respond Trump’s Al-Quds Move

Why IS Russia Supporting Syrian Kurds?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Analysis

Uzbekistan, New Setting for Washington-Moscow Influence Race in Central Asia

Friday 29 December 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Uzbekistan, New Setting for Washington-Moscow Influence Race in Central Asia

Related Content

Trump Releases US Central Asia Policy; Afghanistan, Pakistan in Focus

Russia, China Reaction to US Presence in Central Asia

Uzbekistan New Russia-West Competition Field

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Unveiling the new national security doctrine by President Donald Trump and introducing some changes in approaching the US allies can be somehow problematic to Washington. For example, according to the past administrations’ doctrines, Pakistan was an ally to the US, but the new strategy pushed Islamabad to the sidelines and replaced it with India.

17 years after the invasion of Afghanistan, the American Vice-President Mike Pence believes that the American strategy is coming to fruition as “we have put them (Taliban) on the defensive.” Pence singled out Pakistan in his address to the American troops in Afghanistan on Thursday, accusing the country of “providing a safe haven” to Taliban and other terrorist groups for a long time. He, however, added that those days have gone. 

Now a question looks unavoidable: Does the American president have a plan for replacement of Pakistan by taking such approach? This question comes while presently a major part of the military equipment meant to Afghanistan go to their destination through the Pakistani soil. If the Pakistani leaders block the military equipment transit to Afghanistan in retaliation, the Americans will have no other transit routes but through some alternative countries like Uzbekistan. But this will not be an easy job. Odds are that before any American movement towards Uzbekistan in quest of substitute for Pakistan, Russia takes faster moves to prevent American sway gain in Central Asia. And that will be the onset of a new Washington-Moscow race for influence.

It seems that the US is increasingly moving towards this replacement quest. On September 20, Trump talked on the phone with the Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The two discussed a range of matters from regional security and exploring the opportunities for richer cooperation to Uzbekistan’s support of the White House strategy in South Asia and the American war in Afghanistan. Moreover, the reports say that the Afghan-Uzbek relations have begun to improve. In early December, President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan visited Tashkent to take part in the regional security forum held between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan. Serious efforts to set up strategic Afghani-Uzbek cooperation are underway under the American supervision. A week after Ghani’s Tashkent visit, foreign ministry of Uzbekistan published a statement in which it unveiled a dialogue process between the Central Asian states and Afghanistan, dubbed C5 + 1. The process is expected to serve as an effective platform contributing to negotiations on a spectrum of issues including the regional issues and common UN-supervised initiatives for sustainable peace and development. Only two days after phone talk with Trump, the Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov flew to Kabul.

Apparently, Central Asia remains of vital significance to the American security interests. The new doctrine highlights this importance as it says that the US should seek a toehold in Central Asia to counter the dominance of the rival powers there. Without a shadow of a doubt, the rival powers meant by Washington are Beijing and Moscow which are labeled “revisionist powers” in the new doctrine published in mid-December.

Russia in 2014 founded the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), a regional bloc comprised of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia whose leadership over the bloc is indispensable. The news did not appeal to the US. Two years before signing the EAEU treaty, Hillary Clinton, the then Secretary of State, had asserted that the US was trying to prevent Russia from recreating a new version of the Soviet Union under the ruse of economic integration.

“There is a move to re-Sovietize the region. It’s not going to be called that. It’s going to be called a customs union, it will be called the Eurasian Union and all of that,” Clinton said in a Dublin conference hours before her meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

 “Iterations of a Moscow-backed plan to deepen economic ties with its neighbors”, she added.

It is glaringly apparent that, as many analysts think, the Russian approach towards its power and sway in Central Asia and its struggle to save and expand it stands as the main driving force behind the US quest for a foothold in the region for the final aim of curbing the burgeoning Chinese and Russian influence.

In general, the US regional strategy in Central Asia is majorly based on forging strategic depth for Afghanistan. After all, the Trump administration wants to lay the foundation for a high level of American influence in Central Asia as it suffered a downturn in the recent years amid Moscow and Beijing campaign of sway gaining.

In the eyes of Washington, the new Uzbek leader is a reformist individual and thus is fit to get new roles. Trump’s ideal now is re-opening the Karshi-Khanabad Airbase in Uzbekistan, which was closed to the American forces in 2005, as a transfer terminal for the American military in Central Asia. After the 9/11, the US struck short-term deals with the Central Asian states, gaining launching pad for its operations in Afghanistan. Karshi-Khanabad Airbase, also known K2, alone hosted 1,500 American troops as the Afghanistan campaign unfolded.

But the US is in the know when it comes to the activism of the rivals like Russia in Central Asia region. Washington knows that the Russians hold the upper hand, and they use various instruments at their disposal to regulate the regional countries’ behavior and policies in tune with Russia’s. Moscow is set to host a regional security meeting of members of the Commonwealth Independent States, a regional bloc created in 1991 and comprised of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine. Reports suggest that the Uzbekistan president has accepted the Russian invitation and will attend. The Uzbek foreign minister in a press conference in late July said: “A new period of Moscow-Tashkent relations has just begun.”

At loggerheads with Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan over the energy resources in the past two decades, Uzbekistan tries to move closer to the US in a bid to check the change of balance of power with its regional rivals with which Russia has warm relations. As part of this view, Tashkent in 2009 offered to the US use of Termez Airbase. With these developments, it appears that Central Asia will be a theater for a new wave of competitive diplomacy of Moscow and Washington.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Uzbekistan Russia Influenec Afghanistan War Trump

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Funeral for Family Members Killed in Saudi Airstrikes Held in Yemen
2017 Bitter Year for Rohingya Muslims Suffering at the Hands of Myanmarese Regime
Israeli Regime Clashes with Santa Costume-Clad Palestinians Protesting US-Al-Quds Move
Iranian Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Miqan Wetland
Funeral for Family Members Killed in Saudi Airstrikes Held in Yemen

Funeral for Family Members Killed in Saudi Airstrikes Held in Yemen

At Least 23 Killed or Wounded in Saudi-Led Airstrikes in Yemen
Al-Nusra Front Terrorists Shell Christian-Populated City of Mahardah, Syria
Syrian Christians Protest US Al-Quds Decision
Syrian Army Retakes from Militants Beit Jinn Area in Southwestern Damascus