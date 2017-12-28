Russia’s Stern Warning to Japan Over Deployment of US Missile Systems

Alwaght- The deployment of US missile defense systems in Japan will affect ties between Moscow and Tokyo, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned on Thursday.

Tokyo’s decision causes “deep regrets and major concerns,” ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said. Such actions “will negatively influence the general atmosphere in bilateral relations, including negotiations on a peace treaty,” according to Zakharova.

Japan formally decided this month it would expand its ballistic missile defense system with US-made ground-based Aegis radar stations and interceptors “in response to a growing threat from North Korean rockets.” These systems will be bought from the US and will cost Japan an equivalent of about $889 million each.

"No matter what arguments and motives are cited to explain it [the decision], it is clear that the deployment of the above mentioned systems is yet another move towards creating a full-value Asian-Pacific regional segment of the US global missile defense system," Zakharova said.

She mentioned that the systems are equipped with universal launchers that are also capable of using attack weapons. "In practice, this will mean a new violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty by the US with practical assistance from Japan," Zakharova stressed.