Saudi Airstrikes Killed 109 Yemeni Civilians in Past 10 Days

Alwaght- Saudi-led coalitions’ airstrikes have claimed live of over 100 civilians in the course of past 10 days, a high-ranking United Nations official said on Thursday, describing the military aggression as “absurd and futile.”

The death toll included 54 victims whom Saudi warplanes killed at a crowded market and 14 members of one family in a farm.

“These incidents prove the complete disregard for human life that all parties, including the Saudi-led coalition, continue to show in this absurd war …,” Jamie McGoldrick, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, said.

He added, “This absurd war ... has only resulted in the destruction of the country and the incommensurate suffering of its people, who are being punished as part of a futile military campaign.”

A local source, requesting anonymity, told Arabic-language al-Masirah television network that Saudi fighter jets mounted five aerial assaults against al-Matammah district on Thursday morning, and five others against Khabb and Sha'af plus al-Zahir districts.

The source added that two civilians were killed when a Saudi warplane struck a truck as it was traveling along a road in al-Matammah district.

One civilian also sustained injuries when his car, which was carrying pieces of nursery equipment for newborn babies, was damaged in an airstrike.

At least 13,600 people have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against Yemen in 2015. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war.

The Saudi-led war has also triggered a deadly cholera epidemic across Yemen.

According to the World Health Organization’s latest count, the cholera outbreak has killed 2,167 people since the end of April and is suspected to have infected 841,906.