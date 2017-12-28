40 Killed, 30 Injured in ISIS Terror Attack on Shiite Cultural Center in Kabul

Alwaght- At least 40 people were killed and 30 more injured on Thursday after a suicide bomb attack hit a Shiite cultural organization in Afghan Capital, Kabul.

The attack happened around 10:30 a.m. local time and targeted the the Dashte Darchi cultural center in Police District 6. The initial suicide blast was followed by two more explosions, the afghan interior ministry told media.

A crowd of fewer than 100 people were meeting to commemorate the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Amiri said. The bomber infiltrated the crowd before detonating a device. The two other devices, described by Amiri as IEDs, were also in the building and went off shortly after the first explosion.

ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for the brutal attack. The terror group said in a statement through its propaganda agency that one suicide bomber wearing a vest carried out the attack along with three other bomb blasts, Reuters reported.

In a statement released by the presidential palace, Ashraf Ghani said "The terrorist have killed our people. The terrorists have attacked our mosques, our holy places and now our cultural center."

He called them attacks against Islam and "all human values."

The center is located in the Shiite-dominated Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood in the west of the capital.

Earlier this year, the ISIS threatened to target Afghanistan's Shiites following an attack on the Iraqi Embassy in Kabul. The terror group has since claimed responsibility for at least two attacks on Shiite mosques in the capital of Afghanistan, as well as one in the western city of Herat.