Africa Springboard for Erdogan’s Foreign Policy

  Thursday 28 December 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour The Emir of Qatar ended his African visit by granting nearly 100 hundred million dollars to fund various development projects.

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says Saudi-led war on the country is backed by the US and serving the interests of the Israeli regime.

Hamas Leader Says Israel Does Not Exist, Cannot Claim Capital Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah stressed that the so-called ‘state of Israel’ does not exist and cannot have a capital of its own

France Boosts Military Presence in Africa to Fight Terrorists or Plunder Resources? France has announced that it will boost its military presence in former African colonies under with war on terror being the latest pretext for the expansion.

57 Muslim Leaders Convene Summit To Respond Trump’s Al-Quds Move Representatives from 57 states convened an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul to discuss US president’s provocative decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli regime’s capital.

40 Killed, 30 Injured in ISIS Terror Attack on Shiite Cultural Center in Kabul

40 Killed, 30 Injured in ISIS Terror Attack on Shiite Cultural Center in Kabul

At least 40 people were killed and 30 more injured on Thursday after a suicide bomb attack hit a Shiite cultural organization in Afghan Capital, Kabul

Over 300 British ISIS Terrorists Hiding in Turkey: Report Over 300 ISIS terrorist group fighters who hold British citizenship are hiding in Turkey heightening fears of attacks on European soil.

Syria Slams Turkey’s Support for Terrorism, Expansionism Syria on Wednesday held President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan of the Turkish regime responsible for shedding the Syrian blood.

Saudi Bombardment of Yemen Kill, Injure 600 in 26 Days Over 600 Yemenis have been killed or injured in the month of December amid incessant Saudi airstrikes on the war-battered Arab state.

US Facing Imminent Soviet-Style Collapse: Ron Paul A veteran United States political system is on the verge of disintegration similar to the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1989, a senior politician has warned.

US among World’s Most Corrupt Regimes, Supports Terrorists: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has slammed the US as one of the world’s “most corrupt” regimes, that supports Takfiri terrorists and dictators.

Turkey to Build Naval Dock in Sudan after Erdogan’s Visit Turkey plans to construct a naval dock to maintain civilian and military vessels in Sudan’s Red Sea coast after Turkish President visited the country.

Wahhabi Women Spreading Hate Online, German Intelligence Warns Germany’s intelligence services have identified a Wahhabi terrorist network made up of 40 women spreading hate and extremist ideology online.

Turkey Deploys More Troops to Doha amid Qatar-Saudi Row Turkey has deployed more troops its military base in Qatar amid the diplomatic row between Doha and Saudi-led bloc.

Hezbollah, Hamas, PMF Form Coordination Rome against US Al-Quds Move Palestinian, Lebanese, and Iraqi resistance movements, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), plan to set up a coordination room to counter US provocative decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli regime’s capital.

Israeli Regime Forced Palestinian into Wrong Confession, Jailed Him 2 Years: Court Israeli regime’s security agency Shin Bet forces Palestinians to confess crimes they have not committed, a panel of Israeli judges declared on Monday.

Tahrir Al-Sham Terrorists Down Syrian Jet, Behead Pilot (Video) Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Syria branch of al-Qaeda, has shot down a Syrian army’s jet in northern Hama province on Tuesday.

Casualties Reach 100 as Saudi Airstrike Hits Market in Southwest Yemen At least 40 Yemeni civilians were killed and 60 more injured on Tuesday when a Saudi-led coalition’s airstrike has struck a crowded market in the southwestern Yemeni province of Taiz.

Russian Surgeons Remove 152 Objects from Elderly Woman’s Stomach Surgeons in the Russian Republic of Buryatia were shocked to discover 152 foreign objects, including nails, screws and latches, inside the stomach of a 74-year-old woman.

Evidence Shows US Training ISIS Terrorists in Its Syrian Bases: Russia Head of Russia’s General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, blamed the US for hosting training camps for terrorists, including former ISIS fighters who fled from Raqqa.

Trump’s Al-Quds Move Aims at Destroying Palestinian Cause: Hamas Chief Hamas leader says US President Donald Trump’s recognition of al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israel’s capital is aimed at destroying the Palestinian cause.

Members of US President’s Cabinet Plotting to Remove Him: Trump’s Adviser American strategist and US president’s advisor Roger Stone has claimed he had evidence that some people within Donald Trump’s cabinet had discussed toppling their boss.

Turkey’s Emergency Decree Lets People Kill Each Other with Impunity: Lawyers Turkey’s main lawyers’ groups voiced deep concerns over a new emergency decree the government issued on Sunday, saying it could allow citizens to "kill and lynch each other" with impunity.

71 Yemeni Civilians, Including Children, Killed in Latest Saudi Bombardments At least 71 civilians have been killed in the last 48 hours in air raids carried out by a Saudi-led military coalition targeting Yemeni civilians

Fresh Protests in Bahrain after Death Sentences by Military Court Bahraini regime forces have attacked citizens protesting death penalty verdict handed by a military court to six civilians.

US among World’s Most Corrupt Regimes, Supports Terrorists: Iran’s Leader

Over 300 British ISIS Terrorists Hiding in Turkey: Report

Africa Springboard for Erdogan’s Foreign Policy

Real Reasons behind Turkey-Egypt Rapprochement

40 Killed, 30 Injured in ISIS Terror Attack on Shiite Cultural Center in Kabul

Medicine Shortage in Yemen as Cholera Epidemic Affects 1 Million

Six Killed at ISIS Suicide Attack on Afghan Intelligence Agency in Kabul

Israeli MP Harasses Palestinian Women, Shouts Her Son IS Insect, Dog

Is New Intifada Forming in Palestine?

US Mulls Recognizing Israel as Jewish State, Abolishing Palestinians’ Right to Return: Hamas

Saudi Warplanes Kill Five Yemeni Children Attending Pro-Palestine Vigil

2/3 of Palestinian Minors Subjected to Violence in Israeli Detention: Rights group

Hamas Hails South Africa’s Move to Downgrade Ties with Israeli Regime

Saudi Troops Killed in Ambush by Yemen’s Ansarullah Forces

Israeli Regime Kills Two Palestinians Protesting US Al-Quds Move

Evidence Shows US Training ISIS Terrorists in Its Syrian Bases: Russia

$150 Billion Narcotics Smuggled from Afghanistan as US-Led Forces Watch: Pakistan FM

71 Yemeni Civilians, Including Children, Killed in Latest Saudi Bombardments

N Korea Rejects US Claims of Involvement in Ransomware Attack

Iraq to Eliminate Extremist Ideology through Intelligence: Prime Minister

US Warplanes Attempted to Stop Victory over ISIS in Syria: Russian MOD

Why IS Russia Supporting Syrian Kurds?

Turkish President Slams Trump’s Al-Quds Move as ’Provocation’

Arab, Muslim Countries Face Decisive Test over al-Quds: Top Iranian Cmdr.

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Facing Slow Death as Regime Blocks Medical Care

Saudi Warplanes Intimidate Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators in Yemen

Arab States Timid to Respond to US’ Al-Quds Move: Turkey

Evidence of Western Support for Terrorists in Syria Unravels amid Whitewash Attempts

57 Muslim Leaders Convene Summit To Respond Trump’s Al-Quds Move

Anti-Trump Britons Vow Mass Rally over US President’s Possible Visit

Palestinians Burn Pictures of Saudi King, Crown Price over Al-Quds Move

Israeli Regime Possess No Land to claim Capital: Hamas

Will Saudi, UAE Splinter Group Disintegrate Persian Gulf Cooperation Council?

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Retaliatory Missile Attack on UAE Reactor

Iran Rejects Unfounded, Provocative US Claims on Yemen Missile

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Africa Springboard for Erdogan’s Foreign Policy

Thursday 28 December 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Africa Springboard for Erdogan’s Foreign Policy

Turkey to Build Naval Dock in Sudan after Erdogan’s Visit

Turkey’s Scramble for Africa: Ankara Eyes New Empire in Old Backyard

Alwaght- Since the rise to power of Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Turkey in 2002, Africa came into focus of the Turkish foreign policy makers. Since then, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey paid more than 30 visits to the African states, and in 2016 raised the Turkish embassies in Africa to 39.

Ankara under a variety of aid plans between 2012 and 2013 provided the African nations with $800 million. The African Union in 2008 announced Turkey as one of its strategic partners. The first high-level Turkish-African forum was held in the same year in Istanbul.

The Turkish president Erdogan earlier this week started a tour to Africa, visiting the three countries of Sudan, Chad, and Tunisia. He arrived in Sudan on Tuesday amid official reception ceremony held by the senior Sudanese officials. Before the visit, he hailed his country’s large number of diplomatic missions in Africa and said “In 2005, we only had 12 embassies in Africa. But we planned for increasing them. Now they are 39. We aim at opening embassies in all of the African states.”

In an interview with the country’s national television, Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour hailed the Turkish president’s trip to Khartoum, saying that the visit will help boost the partnership of Sudan and Turkey. “President Erdogan’s visit will be greatly influential to the expansion of economic and political cooperation of the two sides.”

Turkey’s economic goals

Africa is the world’s second-largest continent, with 54 independent states. It is home to over 700 million people altogether who account for 15 percent of the world’s population.

According to the international estimates, 96 percent of the global diamond reserves, 65 percent of gold, 90 percent of chrome, 85 percent of platinum, 50 percent of cobalt, 55 percent of magnesium, 40 percent of bauxite, 13 percent of copper, 50 percent of phosphate, and 30 percent of thorium and uranium exist in Africa. The continent, additionally, has potentials for 25 to 30 percent of the world’s hydroelectric power, though it has managed to use a small portion of this source of power.

Turkey, a country that has been growing fast for over a decade, has worked on using Africa’s economic potentials. It takes advantage of such elements as the cultural commonalities like the common religion with many African countries. Ankara also has short and long-term investment plans in many African states. For Turkey, Africa is a major course of moving towards economic growth. Well aware of this potential, Erdogan seeks to transform Turkey into a bridge linking south to north.

To this end, Turkey, reports suggest, invested about $93 billion in Africa between 2011 and 2015. The country is working on designing a highly specific economic strategy in Africa. The first phase starts with Djibouti, the gate to the COMESA (Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa) free trade region which is a $ 1 trillion market.

As the time goes by, Ankara, relying on its trade relations with the regional states, moves towards an agenda of political, military, and even cultural (Muslim Brotherhood ideology) expansion in Africa. The focus, in this case, is on the Sahara and Central African countries in which Turkey has started getting a military and political toehold.

Sudan with over 2.5 million square kilometers of size is the largest country in Africa and the third largest in the Muslim world, and also the ninth in the world. It is one fourth as large as the European continent. In terms of the mineral and agricultural resources, the country is top among the other African states. Geopolitically, Sudan is a central African state, bordering a set of countries such as Egypt, Libya, Chad, Central Africa, Congo, Kenya, Uganda, and Ethiopia.

Security and hegemonic goals

Under its “strategic depth” doctrine, Turkey wants to forge an orbit of allied countries including the African countries. Turkey’s position was impaired regionally and internationally as a result of losses of its past policy in such crisis-hit countries as Syria and Iraq, something pushed Erdogan to the resolution of attempting to burnish his country’s widely-tarnished image. For this Turkish aim, Africa becomes a currency because of its economic and geopolitical position. Turkey strives to stretch its foothold across Africa to build regional and international might and thus move out of the complicated situation produced by its past strategic mistakes.

Regional developments and Ankara alliance building

An influential West Asian country, Turkey is engaged in a tight race of influence with Iran and Saudi Arabia as regional heavyweights. But recently Tehran and Ankara have been getting along very closely, working in such cases as Syria and Iraq, and joining their diplomatic forces to push against the American President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of the Israeli regime and move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the so-called new capital. The partnership with the Islamic Republic deepens Erdogan’s challenge with the Saudis and grows more decisive in shaping the Turkish leader’s regional policies. The clash of the Saudi Arabian Wahhabi reading of Islam and the Turkish Muslim Brotherhood-style reading of Islam has driven a wedge between the two regional actors. The conflict of ideological views also drew different reactions from Riyadh and Ankara when it came to dealing with the 2011 Arab world uprisings. But the most painful blow to the Turkish-Saudi ties was dealt when the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council and the Saudi-led Arab alliance imposed a blockade on Qatar, an ally of Turkey.

Another sphere of Riyadh-Ankara fight for influence is the race for the Muslim world leadership. Turkey does so by a seriously-taken effort to revive the grandeur of the Ottoman Empire in the shape of novel Islamic civilization spearheaded by Ankara. The kingdom struggles towards this aim in its own style: Adopting a Wahhabi reading of Islam and accentuating the pan-Arabism in a bid to become the Muslim world’s Umm Al-Qura, an Arabic title denoting leadership and seniority both.

This competition with Saudi Arabia makes Turkey resolved to struggle for a role in the African countries, especially the Muslim ones, to get them to its side. This will help it with checking the Saudi ground gain in the black continent.

The Turkish president builds his efforts on the pro-Muslim Brotherhood tendency among the highest levels of the rule in Sudan in a bid to promote his own reading of Islam in Central Africa. Sudan shares borders with Egypt, where the pro-Muslim Brotherhood inclinations in large part of the society run high. Closer ties with Khartoum will help Erdogan press Egypt that is dealing with Muslim Brotherhood with an iron fist.

It should be noted that pro-Muslim Brotherhood tendencies are present in other African nations like Chad and Libya. With this policy arrangement, Ankara gets larger maneuvering potentials in the face of its regional rivals, on top of them Saudi Arabia.

Funeral for Family Members Killed in Saudi Airstrikes Held in Yemen
2017 Bitter Year for Rohingya Muslims Suffering at the Hands of Myanmarese Regime
Israeli Regime Clashes with Santa Costume-Clad Palestinians Protesting US-Al-Quds Move
Iranian Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Miqan Wetland
Funeral for Family Members Killed in Saudi Airstrikes Held in Yemen

Funeral for Family Members Killed in Saudi Airstrikes Held in Yemen

At Least 23 Killed or Wounded in Saudi-Led Airstrikes in Yemen
Al-Nusra Front Terrorists Shell Christian-Populated City of Mahardah, Syria
Syrian Christians Protest US Al-Quds Decision
Syrian Army Retakes from Militants Beit Jinn Area in Southwestern Damascus