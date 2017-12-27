Syria Slams Turkey’s Support for Terrorism, Expansionism

Alwaght- Syria on Wednesday held Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan responsible for shedding the Syrians blood.

Official Syrian news agency, Sana, quoted a source at the country’s Foreign Ministry as saying that Turkey’s aggression and the entry of its troops to the Syrian territory reveals one image of the Turkey’s support to takfiri terrorism.

Once again, Erdogan misleads the public opinion with his political bubbles in a desperate attempt to absolve himself from crimes committed against the Syrian people through providing unlimited support to the terrorist groups in Syria, which has become clear to the entire world, added the Syrian diplomat.

It affirmed that Erdogan, who has turned Turkey into a big jail and muzzled the mouth of media, intellectuals and everyone who opposes his destructive policies against Syria, lacks credibility to address preaches that show the range of his tension and confusion caused by his clumsy policies.

The official concluded by saying that Erdogan’s paranoia and illusions of the past made him forget that his old empire has vanished and that the free people of the world have the choice to make their national decisions and defend their sovereignty and will not allow Erdogan to interfere in their affairs.

The report came after Erdogan on Wednesday repeated his interfering stances by claiming that there is no place for Bashar al-Assad in the future of Syria.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when terrorists and militants backed by foreign countries including the US and its regional allies especially Turkey and Saudi Arabia, launched attacks on the country.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN officials.