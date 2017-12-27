Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 28 December 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour The Emir of Qatar ended his African visit by granting nearly 100 hundred million dollars to fund various development projects.

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says Saudi-led war on the country is backed by the US and serving the interests of the Israeli regime.

Hamas Leader Says Israel Does Not Exist, Cannot Claim Capital Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah stressed that the so-called ‘state of Israel’ does not exist and cannot have a capital of its own

France Boosts Military Presence in Africa to Fight Terrorists or Plunder Resources? France has announced that it will boost its military presence in former African colonies under with war on terror being the latest pretext for the expansion.

57 Muslim Leaders Convene Summit To Respond Trump’s Al-Quds Move Representatives from 57 states convened an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul to discuss US president’s provocative decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli regime’s capital.

News

40 Killed, 30 Injured in ISIS Terror Attack on Shiite Cultural Center in Kabul

40 Killed, 30 Injured in ISIS Terror Attack on Shiite Cultural Center in Kabul

At least 40 people were killed and 30 more injured on Thursday after a suicide bomb attack hit a Shiite cultural organization in Afghan Capital, Kabul

Over 300 British ISIS Terrorists Hiding in Turkey: Report Over 300 ISIS terrorist group fighters who hold British citizenship are hiding in Turkey heightening fears of attacks on European soil.

Syria Slams Turkey’s Support for Terrorism, Expansionism Syria on Wednesday held President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan of the Turkish regime responsible for shedding the Syrian blood.

Saudi Bombardment of Yemen Kill, Injure 600 in 26 Days Over 600 Yemenis have been killed or injured in the month of December amid incessant Saudi airstrikes on the war-battered Arab state.

US Facing Imminent Soviet-Style Collapse: Ron Paul A veteran United States political system is on the verge of disintegration similar to the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1989, a senior politician has warned.

US among World’s Most Corrupt Regimes, Supports Terrorists: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has slammed the US as one of the world’s “most corrupt” regimes, that supports Takfiri terrorists and dictators.

Turkey to Build Naval Dock in Sudan after Erdogan’s Visit Turkey plans to construct a naval dock to maintain civilian and military vessels in Sudan’s Red Sea coast after Turkish President visited the country.

Wahhabi Women Spreading Hate Online, German Intelligence Warns Germany’s intelligence services have identified a Wahhabi terrorist network made up of 40 women spreading hate and extremist ideology online.

Turkey Deploys More Troops to Doha amid Qatar-Saudi Row Turkey has deployed more troops its military base in Qatar amid the diplomatic row between Doha and Saudi-led bloc.

Hezbollah, Hamas, PMF Form Coordination Rome against US Al-Quds Move Palestinian, Lebanese, and Iraqi resistance movements, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), plan to set up a coordination room to counter US provocative decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli regime’s capital.

Israeli Regime Forced Palestinian into Wrong Confession, Jailed Him 2 Years: Court Israeli regime’s security agency Shin Bet forces Palestinians to confess crimes they have not committed, a panel of Israeli judges declared on Monday.

Tahrir Al-Sham Terrorists Down Syrian Jet, Behead Pilot (Video) Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Syria branch of al-Qaeda, has shot down a Syrian army’s jet in northern Hama province on Tuesday.

Casualties Reach 100 as Saudi Airstrike Hits Market in Southwest Yemen At least 40 Yemeni civilians were killed and 60 more injured on Tuesday when a Saudi-led coalition’s airstrike has struck a crowded market in the southwestern Yemeni province of Taiz.

Russian Surgeons Remove 152 Objects from Elderly Woman’s Stomach Surgeons in the Russian Republic of Buryatia were shocked to discover 152 foreign objects, including nails, screws and latches, inside the stomach of a 74-year-old woman.

Evidence Shows US Training ISIS Terrorists in Its Syrian Bases: Russia Head of Russia’s General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, blamed the US for hosting training camps for terrorists, including former ISIS fighters who fled from Raqqa.

Trump’s Al-Quds Move Aims at Destroying Palestinian Cause: Hamas Chief Hamas leader says US President Donald Trump’s recognition of al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israel’s capital is aimed at destroying the Palestinian cause.

Members of US President’s Cabinet Plotting to Remove Him: Trump’s Adviser American strategist and US president’s advisor Roger Stone has claimed he had evidence that some people within Donald Trump’s cabinet had discussed toppling their boss.

Turkey’s Emergency Decree Lets People Kill Each Other with Impunity: Lawyers Turkey’s main lawyers’ groups voiced deep concerns over a new emergency decree the government issued on Sunday, saying it could allow citizens to "kill and lynch each other" with impunity.

71 Yemeni Civilians, Including Children, Killed in Latest Saudi Bombardments At least 71 civilians have been killed in the last 48 hours in air raids carried out by a Saudi-led military coalition targeting Yemeni civilians

Fresh Protests in Bahrain after Death Sentences by Military Court Bahraini regime forces have attacked citizens protesting death penalty verdict handed by a military court to six civilians.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US among World’s Most Corrupt Regimes, Supports Terrorists: Iran’s Leader

Over 300 British ISIS Terrorists Hiding in Turkey: Report

Africa Springboard for Erdogan’s Foreign Policy

Real Reasons behind Turkey-Egypt Rapprochement

40 Killed, 30 Injured in ISIS Terror Attack on Shiite Cultural Center in Kabul

Medicine Shortage in Yemen as Cholera Epidemic Affects 1 Million

Six Killed at ISIS Suicide Attack on Afghan Intelligence Agency in Kabul

Israeli MP Harasses Palestinian Women, Shouts Her Son IS Insect, Dog

Is New Intifada Forming in Palestine?

US Mulls Recognizing Israel as Jewish State, Abolishing Palestinians’ Right to Return: Hamas

Saudi Warplanes Kill Five Yemeni Children Attending Pro-Palestine Vigil

2/3 of Palestinian Minors Subjected to Violence in Israeli Detention: Rights group

Hamas Hails South Africa’s Move to Downgrade Ties with Israeli Regime

Saudi Troops Killed in Ambush by Yemen’s Ansarullah Forces

Israeli Regime Kills Two Palestinians Protesting US Al-Quds Move

Evidence Shows US Training ISIS Terrorists in Its Syrian Bases: Russia

$150 Billion Narcotics Smuggled from Afghanistan as US-Led Forces Watch: Pakistan FM

71 Yemeni Civilians, Including Children, Killed in Latest Saudi Bombardments

N Korea Rejects US Claims of Involvement in Ransomware Attack

Iraq to Eliminate Extremist Ideology through Intelligence: Prime Minister

US Warplanes Attempted to Stop Victory over ISIS in Syria: Russian MOD

Why IS Russia Supporting Syrian Kurds?

Turkish President Slams Trump’s Al-Quds Move as ’Provocation’

Arab, Muslim Countries Face Decisive Test over al-Quds: Top Iranian Cmdr.

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Facing Slow Death as Regime Blocks Medical Care

Saudi Warplanes Intimidate Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators in Yemen

Arab States Timid to Respond to US’ Al-Quds Move: Turkey

Evidence of Western Support for Terrorists in Syria Unravels amid Whitewash Attempts

57 Muslim Leaders Convene Summit To Respond Trump’s Al-Quds Move

Anti-Trump Britons Vow Mass Rally over US President’s Possible Visit

Palestinians Burn Pictures of Saudi King, Crown Price over Al-Quds Move

Israeli Regime Possess No Land to claim Capital: Hamas

Will Saudi, UAE Splinter Group Disintegrate Persian Gulf Cooperation Council?

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Retaliatory Missile Attack on UAE Reactor

Iran Rejects Unfounded, Provocative US Claims on Yemen Missile

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Syria Slams Turkey’s Support for Terrorism, Expansionism

Wednesday 27 December 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Syria Slams Turkey’s Support for Terrorism, Expansionism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Syria on Wednesday held President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan of the Turkish regime responsible for shedding the Syrian blood.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Syria on Wednesday held Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan responsible for shedding the Syrians blood.

Official Syrian news agency, Sana, quoted a source at the country’s Foreign Ministry as saying that Turkey’s aggression and the entry of its troops to the Syrian territory reveals one image of the Turkey’s support to takfiri terrorism.

Once again, Erdogan misleads the public opinion with his political bubbles in a desperate attempt to absolve himself from crimes committed against the Syrian people through providing unlimited support to the terrorist groups in Syria, which has become clear to the entire world, added the Syrian diplomat.

It affirmed that Erdogan, who has turned Turkey into a big jail and muzzled the mouth of media, intellectuals and everyone who opposes his destructive policies against Syria, lacks credibility to address preaches that show the range of his tension and confusion caused by his clumsy policies.

The official concluded by saying that Erdogan’s paranoia and illusions of the past made him forget that his old empire has vanished and that the free people of the world have the choice to make their national decisions and defend their sovereignty and will not allow Erdogan to interfere in their affairs.

The report came after Erdogan on Wednesday repeated his interfering stances by claiming that there is no place for Bashar al-Assad in the future of Syria.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when terrorists and militants backed by foreign countries including the US and its regional allies especially Turkey and Saudi Arabia, launched attacks on the country.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN officials.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Erdogan Assad Syria Turkey Terrorists

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Funeral for Family Members Killed in Saudi Airstrikes Held in Yemen
2017 Bitter Year for Rohingya Muslims Suffering at the Hands of Myanmarese Regime
Israeli Regime Clashes with Santa Costume-Clad Palestinians Protesting US-Al-Quds Move
Iranian Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Miqan Wetland
Funeral for Family Members Killed in Saudi Airstrikes Held in Yemen

Funeral for Family Members Killed in Saudi Airstrikes Held in Yemen

At Least 23 Killed or Wounded in Saudi-Led Airstrikes in Yemen
Al-Nusra Front Terrorists Shell Christian-Populated City of Mahardah, Syria
Syrian Christians Protest US Al-Quds Decision
Syrian Army Retakes from Militants Beit Jinn Area in Southwestern Damascus