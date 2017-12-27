Saudi Bombardment of Yemen Kill, Injure 600 in 26 Days

Alwaght-Over 600 Yemenis have been killed or injured in the month of December amid incessant Saudi airstrikes on the war-battered Arab state.

According to a report broadcast by Yemeni Al Masirah TV 600 Yemenis have been brutally killed or injured during the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen in 26 days in December,

The report mentioned that 400 Yemenis were either killed or injured by the Saudi-led aggression in the second half of December and that the air raids indiscriminately targeted civilian areas in the various Yemeni provinces.

Yemen has been since March 26, 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Thousands have been martyred and injured in the attack, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

Riyadh launched the attack on Yemen in a bid to restore power to fugitive ex-president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is a close ally to Saudi Arabia.

Nearly 14,000 Yemenis, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against Yemen in 2015. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the US-backed Saudi invasion. The Saudi-led war has also triggered a deadly cholera epidemic and famine across Yemen.