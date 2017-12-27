Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour The Emir of Qatar ended his African visit by granting nearly 100 hundred million dollars to fund various development projects.

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says Saudi-led war on the country is backed by the US and serving the interests of the Israeli regime.

Hamas Leader Says Israel Does Not Exist, Cannot Claim Capital Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah stressed that the so-called ‘state of Israel’ does not exist and cannot have a capital of its own

France Boosts Military Presence in Africa to Fight Terrorists or Plunder Resources? France has announced that it will boost its military presence in former African colonies under with war on terror being the latest pretext for the expansion.

57 Muslim Leaders Convene Summit To Respond Trump’s Al-Quds Move Representatives from 57 states convened an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul to discuss US president’s provocative decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli regime’s capital.

Over 300 ISIS terrorist group fighters who hold British citizenship are hiding in Turkey heightening fears of attacks on European soil.

Syria Blames Turkey for Supporting Takfiri Terrorism Syria on Wednesday held President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan of the Turkish regime responsible for shedding the Syrian blood.

Saudi Bombardment of Yemen Kill, Injure 600 in 26 Days Over 600 Yemenis have been killed or injured in the month of December amid incessant Saudi airstrikes on the war-battered Arab state.

US Facing Imminent Soviet-Style Collapse: Ron Paul A veteran United States political system is on the verge of disintegration similar to the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1989, a senior politician has warned.

US among World’s Most Corrupt Regimes, Supports Terrorists: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has slammed the US as one of the world’s “most corrupt” regimes, that supports Takfiri terrorists and dictators.

Turkey to Build Naval Dock in Sudan after Erdogan’s Visit Turkey plans to construct a naval dock to maintain civilian and military vessels in Sudan’s Red Sea coast after Turkish President visited the country.

Wahhabi Women Spreading Hate Online, German Intelligence Warns Germany’s intelligence services have identified a Wahhabi terrorist network made up of 40 women spreading hate and extremist ideology online.

Turkey Deploys More Troops to Doha amid Qatar-Saudi Row Turkey has deployed more troops its military base in Qatar amid the diplomatic row between Doha and Saudi-led bloc.

Hezbollah, Hamas, PMF Form Coordination Rome against US Al-Quds Move Palestinian, Lebanese, and Iraqi resistance movements, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), plan to set up a coordination room to counter US provocative decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli regime’s capital.

Israeli Regime Forced Palestinian into Wrong Confession, Jailed Him 2 Years: Court Israeli regime’s security agency Shin Bet forces Palestinians to confess crimes they have not committed, a panel of Israeli judges declared on Monday.

Tahrir Al-Sham Terrorists Down Syrian Jet, Behead Pilot (Video) Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Syria branch of al-Qaeda, has shot down a Syrian army’s jet in northern Hama province on Tuesday.

Casualties Reach 100 as Saudi Airstrike Hits Market in Southwest Yemen At least 40 Yemeni civilians were killed and 60 more injured on Tuesday when a Saudi-led coalition’s airstrike has struck a crowded market in the southwestern Yemeni province of Taiz.

Russian Surgeons Remove 152 Objects from Elderly Woman’s Stomach Surgeons in the Russian Republic of Buryatia were shocked to discover 152 foreign objects, including nails, screws and latches, inside the stomach of a 74-year-old woman.

Evidence Shows US Training ISIS Terrorists in Its Syrian Bases: Russia Head of Russia’s General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, blamed the US for hosting training camps for terrorists, including former ISIS fighters who fled from Raqqa.

Trump’s Al-Quds Move Aims at Destroying Palestinian Cause: Hamas Chief Hamas leader says US President Donald Trump’s recognition of al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israel’s capital is aimed at destroying the Palestinian cause.

Members of US President’s Cabinet Plotting to Remove Him: Trump’s Adviser American strategist and US president’s advisor Roger Stone has claimed he had evidence that some people within Donald Trump’s cabinet had discussed toppling their boss.

Turkey’s Emergency Decree Lets People Kill Each Other with Impunity: Lawyers Turkey’s main lawyers’ groups voiced deep concerns over a new emergency decree the government issued on Sunday, saying it could allow citizens to "kill and lynch each other" with impunity.

71 Yemeni Civilians, Including Children, Killed in Latest Saudi Bombardments At least 71 civilians have been killed in the last 48 hours in air raids carried out by a Saudi-led military coalition targeting Yemeni civilians

Fresh Protests in Bahrain after Death Sentences by Military Court Bahraini regime forces have attacked citizens protesting death penalty verdict handed by a military court to six civilians.

$150 Billion Narcotics Smuggled from Afghanistan as US-Led Forces Watch: Pakistan FM Pakistan says it is strange that narcotics worth $150 billion dollars was being smuggled from Afghanistan in the presence of US-led forces.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Saudi Bombardment of Yemen Kill, Injure 600 in 26 Days

Wednesday 27 December 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Bombardment of Yemen Kill, Injure 600 in 26 Days
Alwaght-Over 600 Yemenis have been killed or injured in the month of December amid incessant Saudi airstrikes on the war-battered Arab state.

According to a report broadcast by Yemeni Al Masirah TV 600 Yemenis have been brutally killed or injured during the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen in 26 days in December,

The report mentioned that 400 Yemenis were either killed or injured by the Saudi-led aggression in the second half of December and that the air raids indiscriminately targeted civilian areas in the various Yemeni provinces.

Yemen has been since March 26, 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Thousands have been martyred and injured in the attack, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

Riyadh launched the attack on Yemen in a bid to restore power to fugitive ex-president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is a close ally to Saudi Arabia.

Nearly 14,000 Yemenis, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against Yemen in 2015. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the US-backed Saudi invasion. The Saudi-led war has also triggered a deadly cholera epidemic and famine across Yemen.

Yemen Saudi Arabia civilians US-backed Civilians Killed

