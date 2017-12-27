US Facing Imminent Soviet-Style Collapse: Ron Paul

Alwaght- A veteran United States political system is on the verge of disintegration similar to the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1989, a senior US politician has warned.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner on Tuesday, former US congressman and presidential candidate Ron Paul said huge heaps of debt, inflation, and inequality could cause turmoil in the US.

“We’re on the verge of something like what happened in ‘89 when the Soviet system just collapsed,” he said. “I’m just hoping our system comes apart as gracefully as the Soviet system."

The former Republican lawmaker from Texas said he does not necessarily believe the US will break into separate countries, but instead forecasts a complete overhaul of US monetary policy and an end to what he considers the US “empire” overseas.

“We have ownership of these countries, but it’s not quite like the Soviets did,” he said. “I think our stature in the world and our empire will end, and that’s when, hopefully, the doors will be open and [people will] say, ‘Hey, maybe these libertarians have some answers to this.’”

Paul said “the country’s feeling a lot better, but it’s all on borrowed money” and that “the whole system’s an illusion” built on corporate, personal, and governmental debt.

“It’s a bubble economy in many many different ways and it’s going to come unglued.”

Paul also said he's disappointed with Trump's foreign policy, especially his approach toward North Korea and his support for Saudi Arabia's military role in Yemen.

“I think the foreign policy is a total disaster. Trump’s approach sounds good one day but the next day he’s antagonizing everyone in the world and thinks we should start a war here and there."