US among World’s Most Corrupt Regimes, Supports Terrorists: Iran’s Leader

Alwaght- Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran has slammed the US as one of the world’s “most corrupt” regimes, saying Washington continues supporting ISIS, other Takfiri terrorists and authoritarian regimes in the region.

“The US, which is one of the most corrupt and oppressive governments in the world, is our main enemy. They supported terrorists and ISIS as much as they could; they are still covertly assisting ISIS and the Takfiris,” the Leader said at a Wednesday meeting with a group of Iranian officials in Tehran.

The US provides support for dictatorial regimes in the region, including the Al Saud dynasty, and the governments which are committing crimes against Yemen and Palestine, the Leader added.

“They commit crimes in their own country; the US police kill black women, children and youth and are then acquitted in the court. This is their judiciary system. Then they criticize the judiciaries of other countries, including our faithful judiciary system,” Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out.

The Leader called on the Iranian officials to stay vigilant against enemy attempts to infiltrate the country's decision-making bodies.

Iran will defeat the US

"Everyone should know that with God's help, we will pin the criminal US and its collaborators down in this phase," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He blasted the huge amounts of money spent and complicated plots hatched by the US to sow discord among the Iranian people as fruitless, and said the Iranian nation will make Washington disappointed in all arenas.

Ayatollah Khamenei predicted that Washington's pressures and mischiefs would continue during US President Donald Trump's era, but ensured that they will never succeed in weakening or overthrowing the Islamic Republic.

"(Former US President Donald) Reagan was both wiser and more powerful than Trump. They took measures against Iran: they shot down one of our passenger aircraft. But where is Reagan, and how powerful is the Islamic Republic now," the leader said.

He expressed pleasure that Americans' ill wishes for Islam and the Islamic Republic have been unveiled to the Iranian nation soon after a number of US officials sought to fool Tehran with their iron fist covered in a velvet glove.