Hezbollah, Hamas, PMF Form Coordination Rome against US Al-Quds Move

Alwaght- Palestinian, Lebanese, and Iraqi resistance movements, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), plan to set up a coordination room to counter US provocative decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli regime's capital.

The Lebanese Daily Star cited a security source as saying on Tuesday that the joint body would operate on political, military and security levels.

The command, he said, would gather representatives from Hezbollah and Hamas as well as Iraq's PMF, also known as Al-Hashd al-Shaabi, and other resistance groups in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

“There could be an official announcement soon from the axis of resistance that it is coming together to confront Israel and Trump’s decision,” the source added.

On December 6, US President Donald Trump declared that Washington was recognizing al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel and planning to relocate the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

The dramatic shift in Washington’s al-Quds policy drew fierce criticism from the international community, including Washington’s Western allies, and triggered protests against the US and Israel worldwide.

Last week, the United Nations General Assembly voted by a resounding majority to reject Trump’s Jerusalem al-Quds move.

Tel Aviv regime says the whole al-Quds belongs to Jewish state, but the international community views the ancient city’s eastern sector as occupied land and the Palestinians consider it their future capital.

On December 11, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan said that Trump's move had made the US and White House isolated in the world.

Hamas has said Jerusalem al-Quds is the “eternal capital” of the state of Palestine, and that American or Israeli decisions cannot change this fixed reality.

It has also said Israel has “no land” and naturally no right to designate “a capital” city, calling for a new Palestinian intifada (uprising) against the occupying regime in Tel Aviv.

Over the past week, the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip has been the scene of angry demonstration and clashes. A total of 12 Palestinians have been killed so far by Israeli forces amid the violence.