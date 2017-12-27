Hezbollah, Hamas, PMF Form Coordination Rome against US Al-Quds Move

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 27 December 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour The Emir of Qatar ended his African visit by granting nearly 100 hundred million dollars to fund various development projects.

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says Saudi-led war on the country is backed by the US and serving the interests of the Israeli regime.

Hamas Leader Says Israel Does Not Exist, Cannot Claim Capital Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah stressed that the so-called ‘state of Israel’ does not exist and cannot have a capital of its own

France Boosts Military Presence in Africa to Fight Terrorists or Plunder Resources? France has announced that it will boost its military presence in former African colonies under with war on terror being the latest pretext for the expansion.

57 Muslim Leaders Convene Summit To Respond Trump’s Al-Quds Move Representatives from 57 states convened an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul to discuss US president’s provocative decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli regime’s capital.

News

US among World’s Most Corrupt Regime, Supports Terrorists: Iran’s Leader

US among World’s Most Corrupt Regime, Supports Terrorists: Iran’s Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution has slammed the US as one of the world’s “most corrupt” regimes, that supports Takfiri terrorists and dictators.

Turkey to Build Naval Dock in Sudan after Erdogan’s Visit Turkey plans to construct a naval dock to maintain civilian and military vessels in Sudan’s Red Sea coast after Turkish President visited the country.

Wahhabi Women Spreading Hate Online, German Intelligence Warns Germany’s intelligence services have identified a Wahhabi terrorist network made up of 40 women spreading hate and extremist ideology online.

US Army Bases in Syria Hosting Ex-ISIS Terrorists: Russian General The US is hosting training camps for terrorist groups in Syria, including former ISIS fighters a top Russian General has revealed.

Turkey Deploys More Troops to Doha amid Qatar-Saudi Row Turkey has deployed more troops its military base in Qatar amid the diplomatic row between Doha and Saudi-led bloc.

Hezbollah, Hamas, PMF Form Coordination Rome against US Al-Quds Move Palestinian, Lebanese, and Iraqi resistance movements, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), plan to set up a coordination room to counter US provocative decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli regime’s capital.

Israeli Regime Forced Palestinian into Wrong Confession, Jailed Him 2 Years: Court Israeli regime’s security agency Shin Bet forces Palestinians to confess crimes they have not committed, a panel of Israeli judges declared on Monday.

Tahrir Al-Sham Terrorists Down Syrian Jet, Behead Pilot (Video) Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Syria branch of al-Qaeda, has shot down a Syrian army’s jet in northern Hama province on Tuesday.

Casualties Reach 100 as Saudi Airstrike Hits Market in Southwest Yemen At least 40 Yemeni civilians were killed and 60 more injured on Tuesday when a Saudi-led coalition’s airstrike has struck a crowded market in the southwestern Yemeni province of Taiz.

Russian Surgeons Remove 152 Objects from Elderly Woman’s Stomach Surgeons in the Russian Republic of Buryatia were shocked to discover 152 foreign objects, including nails, screws and latches, inside the stomach of a 74-year-old woman.

Evidence Shows US Training ISIS Terrorists in Its Syrian Bases: Russia Head of Russia’s General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, blamed the US for hosting training camps for terrorists, including former ISIS fighters who fled from Raqqa.

Trump’s Al-Quds Move Aims at Destroying Palestinian Cause: Hamas Chief Hamas leader says US President Donald Trump’s recognition of al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israel’s capital is aimed at destroying the Palestinian cause.

Members of US President’s Cabinet Plotting to Remove Him: Trump’s Adviser American strategist and US president’s advisor Roger Stone has claimed he had evidence that some people within Donald Trump’s cabinet had discussed toppling their boss.

Turkey’s Emergency Decree Lets People Kill Each Other with Impunity: Lawyers Turkey’s main lawyers’ groups voiced deep concerns over a new emergency decree the government issued on Sunday, saying it could allow citizens to "kill and lynch each other" with impunity.

71 Yemeni Civilians, Including Children, Killed in Latest Saudi Bombardments At least 71 civilians have been killed in the last 48 hours in air raids carried out by a Saudi-led military coalition targeting Yemeni civilians

Fresh Protests in Bahrain after Death Sentences by Military Court Bahraini regime forces have attacked citizens protesting death penalty verdict handed by a military court to six civilians.

$150 Billion Narcotics Smuggled from Afghanistan as US-Led Forces Watch: Pakistan FM Pakistan says it is strange that narcotics worth $150 billion dollars was being smuggled from Afghanistan in the presence of US-led forces.

Sudan-Turkey Sign Military, Economic Deals During Erdogan’s Visit Turkish President arrived in Khartoum on Sunday and held talks with Sudanese counterpart resulting in military and economic agreements between the two countries.

Israeli Regime Killed 12 Palestinians in Anti-Trump Protests Israeli occupation forces have killed 12 Palestinians protesting US President’s decision to recognized al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of the Israeli regime.

Syrian Mufti Urges Muslim, Christian Unity in Confronting Al-Quds Occupiers - Grand Mufti of Syria stressed that Christians and Muslims all over the world should unite the ranks and confront those who have occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Turkey Deploys More Troops to Doha amid Qatar-Saudi Row

Hezbollah, Hamas, PMF Form Coordination Rome against US Al-Quds Move

Israeli Regime Forced Palestinian into Wrong Confession, Jailed Him 2 Years: Court

Kurdish Stalemate: Baghdad Preconditions, Erbil Predicament

Casualties Reach 100 as Saudi Airstrike Hits Market in Southwest Yemen

North Korean Defector Has Anthrax Antibodies: South Korea Media

Tahrir Al-Sham Terrorists Down Syrian Jet, Behead Pilot (Video)

US Army Bases in Syria Hosting Ex-ISIS Terrorists: Russian General

Turkey to Build Naval Dock in Sudan after Erdogan’s Visit

Evidence Shows US Training ISIS Terrorists in Its Syrian Bases: Russia

Russian Surgeons Remove 152 Objects from Elderly Woman’s Stomach

Wahhabi Women Spreading Hate Online, German Intelligence Warns

Hamas Hails South Africa’s Move to Downgrade Ties with Israeli Regime

Israeli Regime Kills Two Palestinians Protesting US Al-Quds Move

Bullying Fails: UN General Assembly Strongly Votes against US Al-Quds Decision

Qatar Unveiled Ballistic Missiles Amid Tensions with Saudi Arabia

Saudi-Led Forces Lost 100s Aircrafts, Armored Vehicles in Yemen Aggression

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour

ISIS’ Afghanistan Branch Has over 10,000 Fighters: Russia

Saudi Arabia Humiliated Lebanese PM, Forced Him to Resign: Report

Turkey-UAE Spat Escalates: Ankara Rename Abu Dhabi Embassy’s Street

China World’s Largest Amphibious Aircraft in Maiden Flight

Turkey’s Emergency Decree Lets People Kill Each Other with Impunity: Lawyers

Israeli MP Harasses Palestinian Women, Shouts Her Son IS Insect, Dog

Is New Intifada Forming in Palestine?

Russia Voices Concern Amid Reports of US Training Terrorists in Syria

Israeli Regime Releases Three Turkish Tourists Arrested in Al-Quds

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Retaliatory Missile Attack on UAE Reactor

Chinese Special Forces Heading to Syria for Anti-Terrorist Operations

Palestinians Burn Pictures of Saudi King, Crown Price over Al-Quds Move

Europe’s Muslim Population Projected to Reach 76 Million by 2050: Report

US Warplanes Attempted to Stop Victory over ISIS in Syria: Russian MOD

CIA Chief Confirms Saudi Arabia Cooperating with Israel against Iran

Iran Rejects Unfounded, Provocative US Claims on Yemen Missile

Arab, Muslim Countries Face Decisive Test over al-Quds: Top Iranian Cmdr.

US Arms Enabled Saudis to Kill Yemenis , Impose Famine on Them

Egypt Forces Kill 11 Terrorists in Restive Sinai Region

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Facing Slow Death as Regime Blocks Medical Care

Israel Seeking Egypt Split Using ISIS Terrorism

What’s Behind Turkish Signal for Normalization of Ties with Egypt?

17 Killed, 28 Injured in Baghdad Terror Attack

Evidence of Western Support for Terrorists in Syria Unravels amid Whitewash Attempts

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Hezbollah, Hamas, PMF Form Coordination Rome against US Al-Quds Move

Wednesday 27 December 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Hezbollah, Hamas, PMF Form Coordination Rome against US Al-Quds Move
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Palestinian, Lebanese, and Iraqi resistance movements, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), plan to set up a coordination room to counter US provocative decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli regime's capital.

The Lebanese Daily Star cited a security source as saying on Tuesday that the joint body would operate on political, military and security levels.

The command, he said, would gather representatives from Hezbollah and Hamas as well as Iraq's PMF, also known as Al-Hashd al-Shaabi, and other resistance groups in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

“There could be an official announcement soon from the axis of resistance that it is coming together to confront Israel and Trump’s decision,” the source added.

On December 6, US President Donald Trump declared that Washington was recognizing al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel and planning to relocate the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

The dramatic shift in Washington’s al-Quds policy drew fierce criticism from the international community, including Washington’s Western allies, and triggered protests against the US and Israel worldwide.

Last week, the United Nations General Assembly voted by a resounding majority to reject Trump’s Jerusalem al-Quds move.

Tel Aviv regime says the whole al-Quds belongs to Jewish state, but the international community views the ancient city’s eastern sector as occupied land and the Palestinians consider it their future capital. 

On December 11, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan said that Trump's move had made the US and White House isolated in the world.

Hamas has said Jerusalem al-Quds is the “eternal capital” of the state of Palestine, and that American or Israeli decisions cannot change this fixed reality.

It has also said Israel has “no land” and naturally no right to designate “a capital” city, calling for a new Palestinian intifada (uprising) against the occupying regime in Tel Aviv.

Over the past week, the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip has been the scene of angry demonstration and clashes. A total of 12 Palestinians have been killed so far by Israeli forces amid the violence.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Al-Quds Capital of Palestine Hamas Hezbollah PMF Axis of Resistance

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

2017 Bitter Year for Rohingya Muslims Suffering at the Hands of Myanmarese Regime
Israeli Regime Clashes with Santa Costume-Clad Palestinians Protesting US-Al-Quds Move
Iranian Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Miqan Wetland
Death Toll from Philippines Tropical Strom Reaches 200
2017 Bitter Year for Rohingya Muslims Suffering at the Hands of Myanmarese Regime

2017 Bitter Year for Rohingya Muslims Suffering at the Hands of Myanmarese Regime

Al-Nusra Front Terrorists Shell Christian-Populated City of Mahardah, Syria
Syrian Christians Protest US Al-Quds Decision
Syrian Army Retakes from Militants Beit Jinn Area in Southwestern Damascus
Yemeni Forces Hit Saudis` Armed Vehicle with Guided Missile