Casualties Reach 100 as Saudi Airstrike Hits Market in Southwest Yemen

Alwaght- At least 40 Yemeni civilians were killed and 60 more injured on Tuesday when a Saudi-led coalition's airstrike has struck a crowded market in the southwestern Yemeni province of Taiz.

The airstrike hit a busy Shuhrah market in Al Taiziya district, a popular market among residents of the nearby villages, al-Masdar News reported.

According to Daily Mail, Yemeni witnesses and security officials confirmed a number of children had also been killed in the attack.

Yemen's Saba news cited official as saying the injured were rushed to hospitals in Taiz and Ibb provinces as most of them were in critical conditions.

The charred remains of people, animals and burned out vehicles can be seen in graphic footage.

Warning: Footage contains highly sensitive scenes

Nearly 14,000 Yemenis, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against Yemen in 2015. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war. The Saudi-led war has also triggered a deadly cholera epidemic and famine across Yemen.