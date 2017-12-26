Trump’s Al Quds Move Aims at Destroying Palestinian Cause: Hamas Chief

Alwaght- Palestinian Islamic resistance movement, Hamas, leader says US President Donald Trump’s recognition of al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israel’s capital is aimed at destroying the Palestinian cause.

“The recent US decision on al-Quds is part of ongoing efforts to terminate the Palestinian cause within the context of a so-called ‘deal of the century’,” Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh said at a meeting with Palestinian tribal leaders in Gaza City on Tuesday.

He added that the controversial US move “has implications for the reconfiguration of the entire region … which will come at the expense of al-Quds and Palestinian rights.”

Haniyeh further noted that Hamas had obtained information concerning a US plan to offer Palestinian leaders a state with its capital in Abu Dis village, which lies on the border with al-Quds.

“The plan involves building a bridge linking Abu Dis to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound [in East al-Quds] with the ostensible aim of ensuring [Palestinians] access to the mosque,” the Hamas leader asserted.

Haniyeh added, “There is also a talk of dividing the al-Aqsa Mosque compound into three separate parts.”

The Hamas chief also criticized some regional Arab states for normalizing diplomatic ties with Israel at the expense of Palestinian people.

Haniyeh then slammed the Tel Aviv regime for its settlement expansion activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

US President Donald Trump sparked global anger on December 6, when he declared that Washington would recognize al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel and move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

Last Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution by a decisive vote of 128 to 9 to urge Trump to reverse his contentious decision.