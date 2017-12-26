Israeli MP Harasses Palestinian Women, Shouts Her Son IS Insect, Dog

Alwaght- Humanitarian organizations reprimanded on Monday the insulting behavior of an Israeli lawmaker who shouted abuse at Palestinians going to visit relatives in one of the regime's prison.

Red Cross said Tel Aviv regime has a duty to guarantee the safety and dignity of Palestinian families visiting prisoners.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor also slammed the move as "Extremely disrespectful".

Oren Hazan, a right-wing member of Knesset, Israeli regime's parliament, was filmed boarded a bus at the Gaza border taking relatives to a family visit in an Israeli jail with video crews in tow.

The video posted online by the extremist Israeli lawmaker himself, showed Hazan shouting at one prisoner’s mother that her son was an “insect” and a “dog”.

"Posting the video on social media outlets and boasting about deliberately insulting, humiliating and intimidating Palestinian civilians is nothing short of incitement," the Euro-Med added.

"This degrading act by the Israeli Knesset member aims only to further harm the dignity of Palestinian civilians and serves as propaganda for political gains," the human rights group said.

The elderly woman in responses said, “My son is the best of men. A dog is whoever calls him a dog.”

When the Zionist legislator introduced himself to the mother as a member Knesset, she defiantly told him that she does not care if he is a lawmaker or even Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hazan, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, has a record of staging publicity stunts, including crashing a welcoming ceremony for visiting US President Donald Trump. He once agreed to stage a fistfight at the border with a member of Jordan’s parliament, only to cancel it on the orders of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The families on the bus were on their way to Nafha prison in southern Israel from the Gaza Strip in a convoy escorted by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). In a statement, the ICRC said it “takes very seriously what happened today”.

“Families have the right to visit their loved ones in a dignified manner,” Suhair Zakkout, Gaza spokeswoman for the ICRC, said in the statement. “It is the responsibility of the competent authorities to ensure that the visits take place safely and without interference.”