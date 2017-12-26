71 Yemeni Civilians, Including Children, Killed in Latest Saudi Bombardments

Alwaght-At least 71 civilians have been killed in the last 48 hours in air raids carried out by a Saudi-led military coalition targeting Yemeni civilians, residents and local media say.

According to sources, several airstrikes rained down on the capital Sanaa early on Monday, killing at least 11 people, including three children and two women.

Reports say two buildings were flattened in Hay Asr, a residential neighborhood to the west of Sanaa, as coalition raids targeted the home of Mohammed al-Raimi, a local Houthi leader.

Yemeni al Masirah TV network said at least eight civilians, including two women, were killed in strikes in Hodeidah province, 226km west of Sanaa, while four civilians were killed in raids on a government building in the central province of Dhamar.

The official Saba news agency reported that at least 48 civilians, including 11 children, were killed in 51 air strikes across Yemen on Sunday.

Saba also reported that scores of people were injured after four air strikes targeted a public protest in Arhab district against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of Israel.

Retaliatory attacks

In retaliation to ongoing Saudi atrocities, Yemeni forces have fired a Zelzal 2 (Earthquake-2) ballistic missile at a position of Saudi-backed mercenaries in the Nihm district of the country's western Sana'a province, inflicting heavy casualties on them.

Separately, scores of Saudi-sponsored Hadi loyalists lost their lives and sustained injuries when Yemeni forces carried out two separate attacks against their outposts in the southwestern province of Ta'izz.

An unnamed military official said the first assault struck south of Khalid military base, while the second targeted an area west of Mawza city.

Nearly 14,000 Yemenis, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against Yemen in 2015. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war. The Saudi-led war has also triggered a deadly cholera epidemic and famine across Yemen.