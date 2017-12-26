Fresh Protests in Bahrain after Death Sentences by Military Court

Alwaght-Bahraini regime forces have attacked citizens protesting death penalty verdict handed by a military court to six civilians.

Bahraini troops used teargas to suppress a demonstration which was held in the village of Diraz by mostly female protesters on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Bahrain military court handed down the sentences and revoked the six people's citizenship for "forming a terror cell, attempting to assassinate Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifah and committing other acts of terror."

Bahraini scholars also railed against the ruling which they describe as legally and ethically unjust.

The court sentenced seven other defendants to seven-year jail terms and also deprived them of their citizenship. Five men were acquitted.

Bahrain's main Shiite opposition group, al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, described recent death sentences against six anti-regime activists as “null and void”.

"The sentences are null and void,” al-Wefaq said in a statement on Monday, stressing that they were based on false accusations and forced confessions.

Al-Wefaq further called on the international community to “bear its historical responsibility and save the Bahraini majority which has been oppressed” by the ruling regime.

The military court also convicted and sentenced seven defendants to seven years' incarceration and stripped their Bahraini nationality, and acquitted five others.

Recently, al-Wefaq released a statement slamming military trials of civilians as a violation of both domestic and international laws.

On March 5, Bahrain approved the trial of civilians at military tribunals in a measure blasted by human rights campaigners as being tantamount to imposition of an undeclared martial law countrywide.

Thousands of anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular uprising began in the country in mid-February 2011.

They are demanding that the Al Khalifa dynasty relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.