$150 Billion Narcotics Smuggled from Afghanistan as US-Led Forces Watch: Pakistan FM

Alwaght- Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif says it was strange that narcotics worth 150 billion dollars are smuggled out of Afghanistan despite the presence of US-led forces.

The top Pakistani diplomat added that nearly 9,000-ton opium was being cultivated in Afghanistan, which was an alarming situation.

Speaking during a debate aired by a private TV channel, Asif said the US had failed to establish peace in Afghanistan. The US was blaming Pakistan after its failure in Afghanistan, he added.

Pakistan had asked the US to provide actionable information but no such information was being provided to our country, he said.

Pakistan had started fencing for securing its border with Afghanistan because it was imperative for combating terrorism, Asif noted.

Afghanistan should focus on the ‘border management’ and fulfill its responsibility in that regard, he said.

Expressing serious concerns over the situation in the neighboring country, the Pakistani minister said the US-led forces equipped with modern weapons and having thousands of soldiers could not establish peace in Afghanistan.

According to the information and reports, the groups of ISIS were operating in eight to nine provinces of Afghanistan, he said.

Expressing dismay over deteriorating peace situation in Afghanistan, he said a huge part of the country was not under the control of the Afghan government.

Pakistan had extended a lot of cooperation to United States on different occasion in past but our country had to face huge loss rather than benefits, Muhammad Asif said.

Some foreign forces did not want to see Pakistan as a powerful state but Pakistan could not be intimated with threats of any country, he said. Pakistan Armed forces were fully capable to defend the motherland, Khawaja Asif added.