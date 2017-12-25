Israeli Regime Killed 12 Palestinians in Anti-Trump Protests

Alwaght- Israeli forces have killed 12 Palestinians protesting US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognized al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of Israeli regime.

Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a report that 12 Palestinians were killed by the occupation forces since December 7. The ministry added that among 666 persons left injured in Gaza were 164 children and 15 women.

The list of wounded persons included 183 from northern Gaza Strip, 209 from Gaza, 61 from the Central Province, 136 from Khan Younis, and 77 from Rafah.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces had targeted paramedics 15 times, including attacks on ambulances in an attempt to undermine rescuing wounded protesters.

The 12 martyrs were identified as: Mahmoud al-Mesri, Maher Atallah, Mahmoud al-Atel, Mohamed al-Safady, Hussein Nasrallah, Mustafa al-Sultan, Ibrahim Thuraya, Yasser Sukar, Zakaria al-Kafarna, Mohamed Muheissen, Sherif Shalash, and Mohamed al-Dahdouh.

US President Donald Trump sparked global anger on December 6, when he declared that Washington would recognize al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel and move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

On Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution by a decisive vote of 128 to 9 to urge Trump to reverse his contentious decision.

Israel has occupied East al-Quds since the 1967 West Asia war. The regime annexed the area in 1980 and sees it as its exclusive domain. Under international law, the area is considered to be occupied territory.