Saudi Arabia Humiliated Lebanese PM, Forced Him to Resign: Report

Alwaght- Fresh details have emerged of Saudi Arabia's humiliating treatment of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri during a recent trip to Riyadh, where the was forced into reading a prepared resignation speech under conditions similar to that of a captive.

While some details had already emerged of the circumstances of Hariri's three-week stay in Saudi Arabia, more appeared in a Sunday report by The New York Times, which used information from "a dozen Western, Lebanese and regional officials and associates of Mr. Hariri" to draw a better picture of what happened to him in Riyadh.

"That may have been the last straw for the Saudis," the report said, adding, " Within hours, Mr. Hariri received a message from the Saudi king — come now — ahead of a meeting that had been scheduled days later."

Deception

A well-connected Lebanese analyst was cited as saying that Hariri was also invited to spend a day in the desert with the prince.

"But when he (Hariri) landed in Riyadh, Saudi officials took Mr. Hariri to his house and told him to wait — not for the king, but for the prince. He waited, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. No one came," it said.

The next morning, he was "summoned at 8:30 a.m. to the Saudi royal offices — unseemly early, by the kingdom’s standards."

Thinking that he would go camping with the prince, Hariri wore jeans and a T-shirt to the Saudi royal offices.

Cellphones snatched, bodyguards chased

"But instead he was stripped of his cellphones, separated from all but one of his usual cluster of bodyguards, and shoved and insulted by Saudi security officers," the report said. "Then came the ultimate indignity: He was handed a prewritten resignation speech and forced to read it on Saudi television."

"Before going on TV, he was not even allowed to go to the house he owns there; he had to ask guards to bring him a suit."

Prime Minister Hariri abruptly declared his resignation from a then-unknown location in Saudi Arabia and from Saudi-owned television on November 4, accusing Iran and Hezbollah of interfering in the region and signaling that that was his reason to quit.

Black box

Information on what happened between Hariri's arrival in Riyadh and the resignation is missing. The Times cited Lebanese officials as describing that interval as the "black box."

"They (the Lebanese officials) said they were reluctant to press Mr. Hariri for details. When asked, one of them said, Mr. Hariri just looked down at the table and said it was worse than they knew."

But Lebanese President Michel Aoun, who suspected early on that Hariri had resigned of his free will, refused to accept his resignation and demanded his return from Saudi Arabia first. Lebanese intelligence sources soon concluded that Hariri was under restrictions in Riyadh.

That drama ended when Hariri returned to Lebanon on November 22 — partially after a diplomatic intervention by France — and rescinded his resignation on December 5.