US $285 m Cut in UN Budget Reprisal for Body’s Anti-Trump Resolution

Alwaght- US government has negotiated a $285 million cut in the United Nation’s 2018-2019 budget, the country's mission at the UN said in a statement on Sunday three days after the UN General Assembly vehemently adopted a resolution calling on Washington to withdraw its controversial decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of Israeli regime.

“In addition to these significant cost savings, we reduced the UN’s bloated management and support functions, bolstered support for key US priorities throughout the world, and instilled more discipline and accountability throughout the UN system,” the statement read.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said that the budget cut was a “big step in the right direction” for Washington. The former South Carolina governor said she will continue to explore “ways to increase the UN’s efficiency while protecting our interests."

American leaders who have always been used to exploit the UN as an apparatus to advance their policies worldwide and put pressures on their rivals across the world are now so irate with world body's decision to adopt an anti-US resolution that they blame the organization of being inefficient and unaccountable.

“The inefficiency and overspending of the United Nations are well known,” Haley said. “We will no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked. This historic reduction in spending – in addition to many other moves toward a more efficient and accountable UN – is a big step in the right direction.”

Ahead of the vote, Trump threatened to cut foreign aid to nations who supported the UN resolution. Haley even warned that the US would be “taking names.”

The 193-nation assembly went ahead and adopted the resolution in a decisive 128 to 9 vote, with 35 abstentions.