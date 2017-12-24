Zionist Settlers Defile Al-Aqsa Mosque under Israeli Troops Protection

Alwaght- Dozens of extremist Zionists settlers on Sunday morning desecrated al- Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) under tight protection by Israeli regime troops.

According to local sources, a group of over 80 settlers entered the Mosque through al-Maghariba Gate and toured the Islamic holy site under military protection, while more Zionist settlers were waiting for their turn outside.

The Israeli occupation forces allow the Zionist settlers to defile al-Aqsa Mosque every morning, except on Fridays, when there are few Muslim worshipers inside.

During the presence of settlers at the Mosque, the Israeli forces also impose entry restrictions on Muslim worshipers.

The occupied Palestinian territories witnessed heightened tensions since December 6 when US President Donald Trump defiantly ignored world public opinion and announced his recognition of al-Quds as the capital city of the usurper Israeli regime.

On Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution by a decisive vote of 128 to 9 to urge Trump to reverse his contentious decision.

Over the past decades, the Israeli regime has tried to change the demographic makeup of al-Quds by constructing illegal settlements, destroying historical sites and expelling the local Palestinian population.

Palestinians and Muslims all over the world are extremely angry at Israeli attacks on the al-Aqsa Mosque, considering them the desecration of the holy Islamic site

Palestinians have declared al-Quds as the capital of a future Palestinian independent state, and that its heritage should remain intact.