Saudi-Led Forces Lost 100s Aircrafts, Armored Vehicles in Yemen Aggression

Alwaght- The Saudi-led coalition military involved in Yemen aggression has lost hundreds of armored vehicles and scores of aircrafts mostly downed by Yemeni forces.

The Yemeni army, in a statement released on Sunday, announced that 37 aircraft plus more than 1,200 tanks and armored vehicles have been destroyed ever since the Saudi regime and its allies launched a devastating war on the country since March 2015, Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies also lost a dozen Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, five McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle and General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon warplanes plus more than 20 spy aircraft.

The statement added that ten warships, frigates and a number of gunboats were also destroyed in the Saudi-led military aggression.

Yemeni army soldiers and allied fighters from Popular Committees have also targeted and destroyed hundreds of command centers and border outposts in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern regions of Najran, Jizan and Assir.

The statement further noted that the Saudi-led war on Yemen has incurred huge fiscal losses on the Riyadh regime and its allies.

The volume of Saudi Arabia’s military spending has also steadily increased to exceed $81 billion, making the tribal kingdom the world's third largest military spender after the United States and China.

More than 13,000 people have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against Yemen. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war.

The Saudi-led war accompanied by a brutal siege on the Arab country has also triggered a deadly cholera epidemic across Yemen.

According to the World Health Organization’s latest count, the cholera outbreak has killed 2,167 people since the end of April and is suspected to have infected 841,906.