Iran’s Parliament Passes Bill Recognizing Al-Quds as Palestinian Capital

Alwaght- Iran's parliament has overwhelmingly approved a double-urgency bill that recognizes al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the permanent capital of the state of Palestine.

The motion was passed on Sunday by 187 votes in favor, 15 against, and 9 abstentions from a total of 233 MPs present in an open session of the parliament officially known as the Islamic Consultative Assembly.

The measure will be annexed to Article 1 of a legislation that stipulates the Islamic Revolution's support for the Palestinian nation.

The plan has now been referred to the relative parliamentary commission and will be put on the parliament's agenda within the next 48 hours.

Iran has long been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause and called on Muslims across the world to unite against the occupying regime of Israel, which Tehran does not recognize.

US President Donald Trump sparked global anger on December 6, when he declared that Washington would recognize al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel and move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

On Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution by a decisive vote of 128 to 9 to urge Trump to reverse his contentious decision.

The Israel has occupied East al-Quds since the 1967 West Asia war. The regime annexed the area in 1980 and sees it as its exclusive domain. Under international law, the area is considered to be occupied territory.