Iran’s Parliament Passes Bill Recognizing Al-Quds as Palestinian Capital

  Tuesday 26 December 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour The Emir of Qatar ended his African visit by granting nearly 100 hundred million dollars to fund various development projects.

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says Saudi-led war on the country is backed by the US and serving the interests of the Israeli regime.

Hamas Leader Says Israel Does Not Exist, Cannot Claim Capital Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah stressed that the so-called ‘state of Israel’ does not exist and cannot have a capital of its own

France Boosts Military Presence in Africa to Fight Terrorists or Plunder Resources? France has announced that it will boost its military presence in former African colonies under with war on terror being the latest pretext for the expansion.

57 Muslim Leaders Convene Summit To Respond Trump’s Al-Quds Move Representatives from 57 states convened an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul to discuss US president’s provocative decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli regime’s capital.

71 Yemeni Civilians, Including Children, Killed in Latest Saudi Bombardments

71 Yemeni Civilians, Including Children, Killed in Latest Saudi Bombardments

At least 71 civilians have been killed in the last 48 hours in air raids carried out by a Saudi-led military coalition targeting Yemeni civilians

Fresh Protests in Bahrain after Death Sentences by Military Court Bahraini regime forces have attacked citizens protesting death penalty verdict handed by a military court to six civilians.

$150 Billion Narcotics Smuggled from Afghanistan as US-Led Forces Watch: Pakistan FM Pakistan says it is strange that narcotics worth $150 billion dollars was being smuggled from Afghanistan in the presence of US-led forces.

Sudan-Turkey Sign Military, Economic Deals During Erdogan’s Visit Turkish President arrived in Khartoum on Sunday and held talks with Sudanese counterpart resulting in military and economic agreements between the two countries.

Israeli Regime Killed 12 Palestinians in Anti-Trump Protests Israeli occupation forces have killed 12 Palestinians protesting US President’s decision to recognized al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of the Israeli regime.

Syrian Mufti Urges Muslim, Christian Unity in Confronting Al-Quds Occupiers - Grand Mufti of Syria stressed that Christians and Muslims all over the world should unite the ranks and confront those who have occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Russia Voices Concern Amid Reports of US Training Terrorists in Syria Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has expressed concern over reports that the United States is training former members of terrorist groups in Syria.

Bahraini Regime’s Military Court Sentenced 6 Protesters to Death A High Military Court in Bahrain on Monday issued a verdict in a high profile case of 18 pro-democracy activists, with six sentenced to death.

PKK Fighters Kill Two Soldiers in Southeastern Turkey Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) terrorist group have killed on Monday two Turkish soldiers in the country’s southeastern province of Hakkari

US $285 m Cut in UN Budget Reprisal for Body’s Anti-Trump Resolution US government has negotiated a $285 million cut in the United Nation’s 2018-2019 budget, the country’s mission at the UN said in a statement on Sunday three days after the UN General Assembly vehemently adopted a resolution calling on Washington to withdraw its controversial decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of Israeli regime.

Six Killed at ISIS Suicide Attack on Afghan Intelligence Agency in Kabul

China World’s Largest Amphibious Aircraft in Maiden Flight China’s first home-grown large amphibious aircraft AG600, the world’s largest, on Sunday completed its maiden flight in south China’s Guangdong Province

Zionist Settlers Defile Al-Aqsa Mosque under Israeli Troops Protection Dozens of extremist Zionists settlers have desecrated the Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards in occupied al-Quds under tight protection by Israeli regime troops.

Saudi-Led Forces Lost 100s Aircrafts, Armored Vehicles in Yemen Aggression The Saudi-led coalition military involved in Yemen aggression has lost at least 37 aircraft mostly downed by Yemeni forces during the war which started in March 2015.

Iran’s Parliament Passes Bill Recognizing Al-Quds as Palestinian Capital Iran’s parliament has overwhelmingly approved a double-urgency bill that recognizes al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the permanent capital of the state of Palestine.

N Korea Pans New UN Sanctions as ’Act of War’, Vows Reprisal North Korea rebuked fresh UN sanctions on the country as an “act of war,” and warned that those countries who voted in favor of the sanctions will "pay a heavy price".

Turkey Fires 2,756 More People over Coup Links Turkey has expelled 2,756 more people from its public service sector as the country continues the widespread purge it launched following last year’s failed military coup.

Turkey-UAE Spat Escalates: Ankara Rename Abu Dhabi Embassy’s Street Tensions between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are intensifying as Ankara announced on Saturday its decision to change the name of the street where UAE’s Embassy is located in the Turkish capital.

Mull Blaze Kills 37 in Storm-Torn Philippines At least 37 people are believed to be killed more than a day after a fire broke out at a shopping mall in the southern Philippine city of Davao.

Israeli Regime Releases Three Turkish Tourists Arrested in Al-Quds Israeli regime has arrested three Turkish tourists in al-Quds (Jerusalem) after Friday prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque. The regime’s court has released them on bail on Saturday evening.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Iran’s Parliament Passes Bill Recognizing Al-Quds as Palestinian Capital

Sunday 24 December 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Iran's Parliament Passes Bill Recognizing Al-Quds as Palestinian Capital

Alwaght- Iran's parliament has overwhelmingly approved a double-urgency bill that recognizes al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the permanent capital of the state of Palestine.

The motion was passed on Sunday by 187 votes in favor, 15 against, and 9 abstentions from a total of 233 MPs present in an open session of the parliament officially known as the Islamic Consultative Assembly.

The measure will be annexed to Article 1 of a legislation that stipulates the Islamic Revolution's support for the Palestinian nation.

The plan has now been referred to the relative parliamentary commission and will be put on the parliament's agenda within the next 48 hours.

Iran has long been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause and called on Muslims across the world to unite against the occupying regime of Israel, which Tehran does not recognize.

US President Donald Trump sparked global anger on December 6, when he declared that Washington would recognize al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel and move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

On Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution by a decisive vote of 128 to 9 to urge Trump to reverse his contentious decision.

The Israel has occupied East al-Quds since the 1967 West Asia war. The regime annexed the area in 1980 and sees it as its exclusive domain. Under international law, the area is considered to be occupied territory.

al-Quds Palestine Israeli regime Iran Parliament

