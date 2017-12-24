Turkey-UAE Spat Escalates: Ankara Rename Abu Dhabi Embassy’s Street

Alwaght- Tensions between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are intensifying as Ankara announced on Saturday its decision to change the name of the street where UAE's Embassy is located in the Turkish capital.

Turkish Anadolu news agency cited the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality as saying "The street will be renamed as Fahreddin Pasha Street -- after the Ottoman governor of Medina from 1916-1919"

Mayor Mustafa Tuna gave orders for the renaming of 613th Street in Ilkbahar neighborhood of Cankaya district, a statement said, adding the change would become permanent after a decision at the first upcoming Municipality Assembly meeting.

"The move comes a week after UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan retweeted a post on Twitter which accused Fahreddin Pasha of committing crimes against the local population and theft of their property," Anadolu reported.

Bin Zayed's tweet also described Fahreddin Pasha as "[Turkish President] Erdogan's ancestors and their past with the Arabs." The tweet has created a massive uproar in Turkey, uniting almost every political bloc in outrage against Zayed. Erdogan and most of the opposition leaders lashed out at the UAE’s foreign minister.

The Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah quoted presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin taking Nahyan to task for the retweet, accusing him of a "propaganda lie that seeks to turn Turks [and] Arabs against one another".

"It was Fahreddin Pasha who bravely defended Medina against the British plans then. Is attacking President Erdogan at all costs the new fashion now?" Kalin asked.

The pro-government paper noted the UAE "has been accused of supporting plots in Turkey against the Turkish government, as well as Ankara's role in the broader region".

Daily Sabah also published a report on 6 December, citing Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying that "We know that a country provided $3 billion in financial support for the coup attempt in Turkey”.