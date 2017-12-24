Mull Blaze Kills 37 in Storm-Torn Philippines

Alwaght- At least 37 people are believed to be killed more than a day after a fire broke out at a shopping mall in the southern Philippine city of Davao.

The vice mayor of the southern city of Davao, Paolo Duterte, said the chance of survival for any of the 37 people missing at the New City Commercial Center (NCCC) Mall was "zero".

"Let us pray for them," said Mr Duterte, the eldest son of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the fire started around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the third floor of the NCC mall. The fire was reported not long before the mall was supposed to open.

Authorities have not provided a cause of the fire.

The fire struck as the Philippines was reeling from a storm that killed some 200 people and caused flooding and landslides. More than 70,000 others have been forced from their homes.