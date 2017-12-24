Israeli Regime Releases Three Turkish Tourists Arrested in Al-Quds

Alwaght- Israeli regime has arrested three Turkish tourists in al-Quds (Jerusalem) after Friday prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque. The regime's court has released them on bail on Saturday evening.

Two of the Turkish citizens-- Abdullah Kizilirmak and Mehmet Kargili -- are accused of "battering Israeli police and resistance".

The third one -- Adem Koc -- was accused of "disturbing public order and attending an illegal demonstration".

Palestine has been gripped by protests since December 6, when Donald Trump announced Washington's decision to recognized al-Quds as the capital of Israeli regime.

Israeli regime lays claim to the entire city as its “capital,” while Palestinians maintain that the flashpoint city is the undisputed capital of a future independent Palestinian state.

Trump's al-Quds move that was a dramatic shift in Washington’s policy triggered massive protests not only in Muslim countries but also drew oppositions from Washington's closet allies, including the EU.

The US was received first blow on Monday when 14 members of the 15-member the United Nations Security Council voted in favor of the Egyptian-drafted resolution, which expressed "deep regret at recent decisions concerning the status of al-Quds."

Washington was further isolated on Thursday after The UN General Assembly has vehemently adopted a resolution that called on the US to withdraw its controversial al-Quds decision, ignoring threats by American leaders who warned reprisals against countries that back the pro-Palestinian document.

The 193-nation assembly adopted the resolution on Thursday by a decisive vote of 128 to 9, with 35 abstentions.

The outcome of the emergency assembly was hailed as a "victory" by Palestine. “We will continue our efforts in the United Nations and at all international forums to put an end to this occupation and to establish our Palestinian state with east al-Quds as its capital,” Palestinian president's spokesman Nabil Abu Rudainah said.