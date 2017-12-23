Hamas Hails South Africa’s Move to Downgrade Ties with Israeli Regime

Alwaght- Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has welcomed the resolution adopted by the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa, which calls for the downgrading of South Africa’s diplomatic relations with the Zionist entity.

According to the final declaration of the conference, “Delegates endorsed the proposal that we must give practical support to the oppressed people of Palestine and resolved on an immediate and unconditional downgrade of the SA embassy in Israel to a Liaison Office”.

In a statement, Hamas hailed the move by the South African ruling party saying the decision which expresses the solidarity of millions of South Africans with the people and struggle of Palestine.

The ANC resolution followed a great deal of debate sparked by a recommendation of the ANC’s Policy Conference in July, which called for the South African embassy in Tel Aviv to either be shut down or downgraded.

Hamas has expressed appreciation to ANC members and activists in South Africa’s Palestine solidarity movement who worked tirelessly to ensure that the recommendation was well understood by ANC members and delegates to the conference, and who convinced South Africans that it was the correct moral and ethical decision for their country.

Hamas also said it is proud to be associated with the members of a movement such as the ANC which took such a strong stance against Zionist oppression. "Together with the delegates at the ANC conference, we now call on the ANC in government to heed the call from the ruling party’s members and to downgrade its diplomatic links with the Zionist apartheid state", the statement concluded.

The ANC's decision on Wednesday evening, announced during its 54th National Conference, came on the eve of a UN General Assembly emergency session where member states resoundingly approved a draft resolution rejecting US President Donald Trump's move to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israel's capital.

"[It] sends a clear message to Israel that there is a price to pay for its human rights abuses and violations of international law," the ANC said in a statement.