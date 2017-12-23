Saudi Warplanes Kill Five Yemeni Children Attending Pro-Palestine Vigil

Alwaght- Saudi warplanes have dropped bombs on a market in the Yemeni district of Arhab killing several people including five children in the latest atrocity against the civilians in the war torn country.

According to local sources, dozens of civilians were killed or injured on Saturday due to Saudi airstrikes on a protest vigil held in Arhab district of Sana’a province.

District leader, Nosair al-Habbari said four Saudi-aggression airstrikes hit the vigil, which was held in solidarity with the Palestinian people and on the occasion of 1000 days since the start of the aggression on Yemen.

The death toll is expected to raise because of serious injuries, al-Habbari added, pointing out that this atrocious massacre is added to the criminal record of the aggression coalition.

He stressed that this crime will not prevent the tribes of Arhab from continuing in confronting the aggression and supplying the fronts with men and money.

The United Nations blacklisted the Saudi Arabia-led military coalition in October for killing and injuring 683 children in Yemen and attacking dozens of schools and hospitals in 2016, even as it said the coalition had taken action to improve child protection.

According to UNICEF, at least 1,400 children have died and up to 2 thousand schools are unusable following Saudi aggression on Yemen.

The Saudi-led military coalition has been continuously pounding Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to crush the popular Ansarullah movement and reinstate the former fugitive president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a staunch ally of Saudi regime. Over 13,000 Yemenis, mostly civilians, including women and children, have been killed in the Saudi-led aggression.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

The Saudi-led coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of the aggression resulting in an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the war torn countries where thousands have died of cholera and millions are starving.