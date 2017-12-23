US Mulls Recognizing Israel as Jewish State, Abolishing Palestinians’ Right to Return: Hamas

Alwaght- Political chief Leader of Palestinian Resistance movement, Hamas, said Saturday the US is considering recognizing Israeli regime as a Jewish state and warned against dangerous Washington-sponsored scheme that will prevent Palestinian refugees from returning to their country.

"We have information that the U.S. administration may recognize Israel as a Jewish state, annex settlements and abolish the Palestinian right to return," said Ismail Haniyeh while speaking at a local convention in Gaza City.

Haniyeh said his group had obtained information without providing details about his sources.

Palestinians fear that accepting Netanyahu’s demand could negate any right of return of Palestinian refugees from wars since 1948 to what is now Israel.

The Palestinian leader also rebuked the US decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as capital of Israeli regime, saying "Every step taken by the Israeli occupation is invalid".

On Dec. 6, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his administration recognizes the holy city of al-Quds as Israel’s capital despite worldwide opposition. The decision has sparked angry demonstrations worldwide.

On Thursday, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution against Trump's al-Quds decision despite threats from the Trump administration to cut funding to US aid recipients who voted in favor. One hundred and twenty-eight countries voted for the resolution. Nine countries voted against and thirty-five countries abstained.

The isolated US, however, defied the world body's resolution.

The US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said, "America will put our embassy in Jerusalem. That is what the American people want us to do. And it is the right thing to do. No vote in the United Nations will make any difference on that."

"The United States will remember this day in which it was singled out for attack in the General Assembly for the very act of exercising our right as a sovereign nation. We will remember it when we are called upon to once again make the world’s largest contribution to the United Nations. And we will remember it when so many countries come calling on us, as they so often do, to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit," she threatened.