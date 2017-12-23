Mudslides, Flooding Kill 90 in Philippine; Dozens Missing

Alwaght- Mudslides and flooding have claimed lives of some 90 people as the tropical storm hits the southern Philippines, officials said on Saturday.

Dozens are also missing after the tropical storm hit the Southeast Asian country. The casualties were all on the main southern island of Mindanao, home to 20 million people, disaster officials said.

Reuters cited Ryan Cabus, an official in Tubod town, as saying "We’re are still trying to confirm reports of a farming village buried by a mudslide due to heavy rains brought by the typhoon,”

The Philippines is hit by around 20 major storms each year on average, many of them deadly.