Saudi Warplanes Intimidate Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators in Yemen

Alwaght- Saudi warplanes have intimidatingly flown over hundreds of thousands of Yemenis who protested on Friday afternoon against the US decision to recognize Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of the Israeli entity.

In the Yemeni capital Sanaa, crowds responded to the call of Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi and rallied to support al-Quds against the US attempt to hide its Arab and Islamic identity in order to serve the Zionist interests.

In Saada, the Yemenis also heavily participated Friday morning in the rally held in protest of the US al-Quds recognition under the US-Saudi warplanes which were flying over the scene.

Early on the same day, the Saudi warplanes committed a new massacre which claimed lives of 23 Yemenis in Saada.

Meanwhile al-Houthi said on Thursday that the decision of the US President Donald Trump to transfer the country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds is a hostile step coordinated with some Arab regimes.

He renewed Yemen’s firm position, and in the forefront of it are the steadfast of Ansarullah in supporting the holy places and the Palestinian people.

Al-Houthi added that the US position has exposed the betrayal of Arab regimes such as the Saudi regime and the UAE noting that the two Arab regimes directly serve the enemies of Muslims by their association with the American and Israeli agenda.