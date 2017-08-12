Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran Leader Pans Israeli Calling Al-Quds Capital, Says Palestine Would Be Free

Iran Leader Pans Israeli Calling Al-Quds Capital, Says Palestine Would Be Free Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Muslim world will stand against a US plot to declare al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israel’s “capital,”

Will Saudi, UAE Splinter Group Disintegrate Persian Gulf Cooperation Council? The [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council is facing disintegration following a move by the UAE and Saudi Arabia to form a new partnership amid rift with Qatar.

World Warns Trump over Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital Donald Trump’s plans to relocate US embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) and recognize the city as the capital of the Israeli regime has drawn global condemnations, with many leaders warning over dire repercussions of such a step.

Ansarullah Says It Foiled Major Threat to Yemen’s Security Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says the managed to foil a major threat to the country’s security by former president Saleh and his forces.

Why Dozen Arab States Have Secret Ties with Israel? A dozen of Arab and Muslim countries have covert ties with Tel Aviv despite their refusal to officially recognize the occupation power as a state, the regimes envoy to the UN Danny Danon has claimed.

- Israeli regime forces have killed two Palestinians during clashes over US recognition of al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the regime’s capital, .

Saudi Warplanes Intimidate Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators in Yemen - Saudi warplanes have intimidatingly flown over Yemenis protesting US decision to recognize Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of the Israeli entity.

Russia Slams US Provocation in Korean Peninsula Russia censured joint military exercises conducted by the US and South Korea, saying the drills could provoke North Korea to carry out more missile tests.

Muslims Hold Day of Rage to Protest US Al-Quds Move Muslim people held worldwide rallies in “day of rage” to protest Donald Trump’s recognition of al-Quds city as Israeli regime’s capital

UK, EU Ink Deal on Brexit Divorce Terms The UK and the EU struck deal on Friday on the terms of the Brexit divorce after British Prime Minister Theresa May rushed to Brussels for early morning talks

Over 1.2 Million People on Verge of Famine in S Sudan: UN UN says more than 1.2 million people in war-torn South Sudan are on brink of famine, and in early 2018 half the country’s population will be reliant on emergency food aid, Associated Press reported.

Trump’s Al-Quds Move to Ignite New Palestinian Intifada: Hamas Chief Hamas says Palestinian people will start a fresh uprising in response to US president’s recognition of al Quds as Israeli capital

Arab, Muslim Countries Face Decisive Test over al-Quds: Top Iranian Cmdr. Iran’s top military commander has condemned US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the Israeli "capital,"

Saudi Crown Prince Used Proxy to Buy $450m da Vinci Painting - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman used a proxy to buy the $450m Leonardo da Vinci painting the Salvator Mundi.

Rohingyas Fleeing Myanmar in Thousands: UN Rohingya Muslims are still fleeing Myanmar for Bangladesh even one month after the Buddhist regime promised to let the displaced minority to return home, the UN refugee agency says on Thursday.

Hezbollah Leader Pans Recognizing Al-Quds Israeli Capital, Calls for Protests Recognizing al-Quds as Israeli regime’s capital is an insult to all Muslims and a violation of international law, secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah said on Tuesday calling for continuation of protests across the world.

Iran Slams Trump’s Al-Quds Decision as Violation of Intl. Resolutions Iran has strongly condemned US President’s decision to move his country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds saying the move will ignite a new Palestinian uprising.

ISIS No Longer Controls Territory in Syria: Russia MOD ISIS Takfiri terrorist group no longer controls any territory in Syria after all territories previously under terrorist control were liberated by the Syrian Army.

World against Defiant Trump’s Calling Al-Quds Israeli Capital US President has officially declared al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli regime’s capital, defying global opposition to the illegal measure .

Israeli Regime Possess No Land to claim Capital: Hamas The Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas says Israel usurper regime has “no land” to claim as “capital” .

Demonstrators in Yemen Urge Unity in Confronting Saudi-Led Aggression Tens of thousands of Yemenis have staged a demonstration urging national unity in confronting Saudi-led aggression.

Afghan Forces Kill Top Al-Qaeda Leader, Senior Taliban Commanders A top leader of the al-Qaeda terrorist group was killed in a military operation by Afghan army, the country’s intelligence service said on Tuesday.

British Troops Committed War Crimes in Iraq: ICC The International Criminal Court chief prosecutors says there is a “reasonable basis” to believe that British troops committed war crimes against detainees during the Iraq conflict.

German FM Says US Dominance Becoming History, Calls for EU Independence Germany’s foreign minister says the world order is changing and the role of the US as a dominant world leader is declining under the Trump administration..

Lebanese Prime Minister Withdraws Resignation Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri officially announced on Tuesday withdrawing his resignation.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Saudi Warplanes Intimidate Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators in Yemen

Alwaght- Saudi warplanes have intimidatingly flown over hundreds of thousands of Yemenis who protested on Friday afternoon against the US decision to recognize Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of the Israeli entity.

In the Yemeni capital Sanaa, crowds responded to the call of Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi and rallied to support al-Quds against the US attempt to hide its Arab and Islamic identity in order to serve the Zionist interests.

In Saada, the Yemenis also heavily participated Friday morning in the rally held in protest of the US al-Quds recognition under the US-Saudi warplanes which were flying over the scene.

Early on the same day, the Saudi warplanes committed a new massacre which claimed lives of 23 Yemenis in Saada.

Meanwhile al-Houthi said on Thursday that the decision of the US President Donald Trump to transfer the country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds is a hostile step coordinated with some Arab regimes.

He renewed Yemen’s firm position, and in the forefront of it are the steadfast of Ansarullah in supporting the holy places and the Palestinian people.

Al-Houthi added that the US position has exposed the betrayal of Arab regimes such as the Saudi regime and the UAE noting that the two Arab regimes directly serve the enemies of Muslims by their association with the American and Israeli agenda.

